Fulton J. Sheen • “Why Four Bishops Voted Against the Liturgical Constitution”

N 4 DECEMBER 1963, the Second Vatican Council solemnly decreed that Latin must remain primary in the sacred liturgy, with 2,147 in favor and 4 opposed. That document is known in America as “The Liturgical Constitution,” but is also called by its Latin title: SACROSANCTUM CONCILIUM. But why did those four vote against it? And what does that have to do with emanations from penumbras? Archbishop Fulton J. Sheen reveals the answer in my latest bulletin article:

Scroll down until you see: 2025 08 17th • “Emanations From Penumbras”

Opinions by blog authors do not necessarily represent the views of Corpus Christi Watershed.