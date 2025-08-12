Corpus Christi Watershed

Pope Saint Paul VI (3 April 1969): “Although the text of the Roman Gradual—at least that which concerns the singing—has not been changed, the Entrance antiphons and Communions antiphons have been revised for Masses without singing.”

Views from the Choir Loft

Fulton J. Sheen • “Why Four Bishops Voted Against the Liturgical Constitution”

·

N 4 DECEMBER 1963, the Second Vatican Council solemnly decreed that Latin must remain primary in the sacred liturgy, with 2,147 in favor and 4 opposed. That document is known in America as “The Liturgical Constitution,” but is also called by its Latin title: SACROSANCTUM CONCILIUM. But why did those four vote against it? And what does that have to do with emanations from penumbras? Archbishop Fulton J. Sheen reveals the answer in my latest bulletin article:

*  Bulletin Repository • Saint Mary’s Church

Scroll down until you see: 2025 08 17th • “Emanations From Penumbras”

Opinions by blog authors do not necessarily represent the views of Corpus Christi Watershed.

Subscribe

It greatly helps us if you subscribe to our mailing list!

* indicates required

Corpus Christi Watershed is a 501(c)3 public charity dedicated to exploring and embodying as our calling the relationship of religion, culture, and the arts. This non-profit organization employs the creative media in service of theology, the Church, and Christian culture for the enrichment and enjoyment of the public.