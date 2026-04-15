Request From Australia

Mary from Australia

12 April 2026

Good evening, I am writing from [name redacted] Australia, where I direct a small church choir in our local Catholic parish. Recently I discovered the very, very beautiful ‘Ubi Cáritas’ by Énemond Moreau with Msgr Ronald Knox’s metrical translation on your website, as well as the rehearsal videos under #19705 on the LALEMANT POLYPHONIC website. This is an exquisite setting and I know my singers would very much enjoy singing it. Is it permitted for me to download copies for my singers to learn it please? Are there any copyright considerations I should be aware of? If so would the copyright owner be able to give me permission to do this please? Could you guide me in this please? Thank you so much for your help. Yours faithfully,

Mary [name redacted]