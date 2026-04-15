Request From Australia

Mary from Australia
12 April 2026
Good evening, I am writing from [name redacted] Australia, where I direct a small church choir in our local Catholic parish. Recently I discovered the very, very beautiful ‘Ubi Cáritas’ by Énemond Moreau with Msgr Ronald Knox’s metrical translation on your website, as well as the rehearsal videos under #19705 on the LALEMANT POLYPHONIC website. This is an exquisite setting and I know my singers would very much enjoy singing it. Is it permitted for me to download copies for my singers to learn it please? Are there any copyright considerations I should be aware of? If so would the copyright owner be able to give me permission to do this please? Could you guide me in this please? Thank you so much for your help. Yours faithfully,
Mary [name redacted]
Jeff Ostrowski Responds
15 April 2026
Mary, please feel free to print and use our scores without restriction or restraint! All our scores are a gift to the Church. During Holy Thursday’s foot-washing (“mandatum”), we took a tip from Dr. Lucas Tappan and had our children’s choir sing the soprano part, while our volunteer parish choir provided the lower voices. Our total rehearsal time amounted to approximately fifteen minutes—start to finish—with both groups combined. As a result, from a musical perspective the performance wasn’t perfect (although it made quite an impression upon the people present). If you want to hear a ‘live’ audio clip, here it is: