PDF Download • “Rarer Than a Blue Moon” — Side-by-Side English Translation (Pius XII Psalter)

N OCTOBER of 2024, we posted the Latin text (without accents) of the PIUS XII PSALTER. On 16 November 2025, we uploaded a splendid English, Latin, and Commentary (532 pages), which gave a complete English translation for the PIUS XII PSALTER alongside the Latin (without accent marks). That book was the work of a legendary Dominican named Father Charles Jerome Callan, who published many articles, founded the Homiletic and Pastoral Review, and published a very impressive “hand-missal for the laity” (1934) which isn’t nearly as well known as it should be. On 23 March 2026, we released an utterly pristine copy of the Hours of the Day (1,545 pages) published by Desclée in 1956. That book includes many (but not all) of the psalms from the PIUS XII PSALTER in Latin and English.

Rarer Than a Blue Moon • Today, we release a 1947 book—by several impressive priests—that has a side-by-side version in Latin in English (including accent marks) for the PIUS XII PSALTER along with really wonderful commentary and explanation notes:

* PDF Download • PIUS XII PSALTER (1947)—472 pages

—This 1947 edition translates the Pius XII Psalter, which is based upon the Masoretic [Hebrew] manuscripts.

—“The Psalms: a Prayer Book” (incl. Roman Breviary Canticles) • A New English Translation.

—Liber Psalmorum Cum Canticis Breviarii Romani Nova E Textibus Primigeniis.

Interpretatio Latina Cura Professorum Pontificii Instituti Biblici Auctoritate Pii Pape XII.

—Including the New Latin Version from the Hebrew by the Professors of the Pontifical Biblical Institute.

—Preface, Explanatory Introductions, Verse Summaries, Reflections, Commentaries and Topical Guides

by Rev’d William H. Mcclellan, SJ (Scholar of Biblical studies: Woodstock College); Very Rev’d John F. Rowan;

Rev’d James E. Coleran, SJ; Dom Bede Babo, OSB; Rev’d Francis P. Le Buffe, SJ.

Type-Setting • I’m not sure I know of a book wherein greater attention was paid to type-setting. There’s literally not a line of ‘white space’ in the entire publication!

A Letter We Received:

When it comes to the PIUS XII PSALTER, a priest-scholar at Saint Michael’s Norbertine Abbey (Silverado, California) recently sent us the following message:

I hope you are not proposing the Pius XII for liturgical use. That would be a real shame! The “Bea” Psalter serves the purposes of study, but should never replace the Septuagint-based liturgical tradition. Pius X’s revision of the breviary psalter was lamentable enough, but the inorganic artificiality of Pius XII’s is a shame. Its use also would separate the Latin rite from a common heritage in the Septuagint with the Eastern rites, especially the Slavonic. Even Paul VI recognized this, and used instead the Neo-Vulgate psalter, which maintains the Christian Latin “dialect” and was developed by experts in Christian Latinity like Christine Mohrmann. Why bring the pedantic Bea-Biblicum version back? I am afraid that some will see the “Pius XII” label and think that thus this psalter is “traditional.” Pius XII began the dismantling of the traditional Roman rite at its heart, in the SACRUM TRIDUUM PASCHALE: not an example to be followed here! Thanks for your consideration.

Jeff’s Response • We often make available books that are very rare. We do this for a variety of reasons. In this particular case, we believe it’s important for scholars to know about the PIUS XII PSALTER. Much more could be said about the “Massoretic” tradition used by scholars such as Father Cuthbert Lattey (d. 1954) and Monsignor Ronald Knox (d. 1957). However, this blog article has already become too long—so that discussion must wait for another day!

I would also point out: this book is worth it for the commentary alone. I know that our readers want to come to a better understanding of the PSALTER. Moreover, I know they wish to ‘enter more deeply’ into these ancient prayers, which even Our Lord himself prayed.

Reminder • The PIUS XII PSALTER was not a revision of Saint Jerome’s Psalterium juxta Hebraeos; it was a new translation altogether, based on the Massoretic text. Very Rev’d Father Charles J. Callan called it (in 1948): “the most recent critical edition of the Hebrew Massoretic text.”

Opinions by blog authors do not necessarily represent the views of Corpus Christi Watershed.