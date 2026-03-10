Most “Congregational” Hymn • (In My Experience)

Y WIFE and I raised our children for ten years in Los Angeles, where I served as choirmaster and organist for an enormously large Roman Catholic parish. I say “enormously large” in terms of the number of people who attended Mass each Sunday. (We had five Sunday Masses plus Solemn VESPERS each Sunday afternoon without fail.) Without question, the hymn our parishioners sung with more ‘gusto’ than any other was SANCTI VENITE, the Church’s oldest Latin Eucharistic hymn.

Sung With Gusto • The congregation loved it so much, they didn’t sing it: they roared it. The Brébeuf Catholic Hymnal contains numerous versions in both Latin and English. I initially introduced it using English, but the members of the congregation enjoyed singing it in Latin even more:

Key Ingredient • When asked to identify the ‘key ingredient’ for a good parish music program, I always ardently recommend the Brébeuf Hymnal. Its tunes are stellar, the texts are powerful, and its ‘ethos’ is Catholic through and through. Recently, a mother of 11 children wrote to me regarding the Brébeuf Hymnal (which is what we have in our pews):

“I think the Brébeuf hymnal should

be in every parish because it is an

absolute treasure of Catholic artistry,

theology, and history. It both unites

us with centuries of Catholic tradition

and bridges that tradition to the present

by making the songs accessible and easy

to learn. Every week I feel like l’ve

been shown a new treasure, a song from

our rich Catholic heritage that I may

have never heard, but instantly love.

The theology of the songs is

inspirational and instructional.

Compared to the Protestant-inspired

hymn books I’ve experienced in the

past at multiple parishes, I feel

like this would go a long way in

helping categorize and form

parishioners in the true depth of

Catholic theology and spirituality.”

There’s no way I could run our parochial choral program without it.

Pius XII Hymnal • For the record, the following image shows how this same melody was used by the POPE PIUS XII HYMNAL (1959). That book was created by Father Joseph Roff (d. 1993), a student of Healey Willan who was quite well known in his day as a composer. He was also a Catholic priest:

I was heavily involved with the musical choices in the Brébeuf Hymnal—so I’m biased—but I feel our pairing is much nicer.

Negative Statements Can Help • I’ve contributed to numerous hymnals over the years. For instance, the Saint Michael Hymnal editorial team in Indiana solicited a whole slew of harmonizations from me. However, I’ve argued that the Brébeuf Hymnal has no close competitor. In other words, it’s not even a close call.

Why specifically do I say that? Perhaps the best way to explain is by making a series of negative statements:

(a) Do not select a hymnal which is ‘reductive’. In other words, some hymnals begin with a Protestant book, remove all the heretical songs, and then give their customers whatever is left over. The Brébeuf approach was completely different, because it began with the core treasury of Roman Catholic hymnody.

(b) Do not select a hymnal which has poor tessitura for the SATB lines. The editors of far too many hymnals our content to include bass notes that are way out of the range of a normal human being. This is unforgivable, because that’s often the precise moment when the sopranos go really high and require the support of a fundamental pitch.

(c) Do not select a hymnal which has overly-predictable, stale, boilerplate rhymes. The rhymes should come from the pen of skilled poets. Moreover, if you want your congregation to sing, the language (“register”) should be somewhat lofty (“formal”) or elevated or mellifluous.

(d) Do not select a hymnal with an excessive amount of ‘horse and buggy’ language which (even at the time it was written) was doggerel. This isn’t to say that archaic language is forbidden, if it is truly poetic. There are certainly texts in the Brébeuf Hymnal which use language that’s somewhat archaic, but there’s no doggerel. If you want to understand what I’m getting at, pick up the 1906 SAINT BASIL HYMNAL and carefully examine its poetry.

(e) Do not select a hymnal which, by means of certain ‘gimmicks’ (such as arranging the titles in alphabetical order) disguises the paucity of excellent hymns for certain seasons. This video explains better than I ever could why no serious editor would arrange hymns in that way.

Hopefully these thoughts of mine provided some food for thought.

If any of this doesn’t sit right with you, my inbox is waiting.

