My Response Surprised A Parishioner ‘Upset’ About Latin

OT LONG AGO, a parishioner approached me with critique about our Latin Ordinary. They wondered if we might sing an English setting, noting how much more familiar it felt. I assured them that, in fact, we would be singing an English Ordinary for an upcoming season. But what surprised them even more was my response to the broader question of language within the Mass.

“I don’t prefer Latin,” I said. After a pause, I added, “I don’t prefer English either.”

Most Catholics assume music directors are either champions of Latin or champions of vernacular. But I explained that my task is not to champion either language. My task is to champion the Church. The Church asks us to sing Latin and also provides an option of the vernacular. At our parish, we do both.

I went on to share with this parishioner something I’ve come to recognize over the years: many Catholics today, struggle to sing in Latin not because of any personal failing, but because it has been withheld from us for decades. Not by any one parish, or any individual priest, but by a broad cultural shift in American Catholicism that has often treated Latin as something antiquated or undesirable. And yet, the Church has never once wavered in its insistence that Latin retains a privileged place in our worship. On the contrary, at every turn, the Church begs the faithful to utilize Latin.

The Church could not be clearer:

“The use of the Latin language is to be maintained in the Latin rites.” (Sacrosanctum Concilium, 36; Musicam Sacram, 30)

Furthermore, Latin is not meant to belong only to choirs or specialists:

“Care should be taken to foster the role of Latin in the Liturgy, particularly in liturgical song…The assembly should be able to say or sing in Latin the parts of the Mass which are appropriately theirs.” (Sacrosanctum Concilium, 54; GIRM 41; 61)

And this vision has not disappeared into the dusty pages of the 1960s. The United States bishops reaffirmed it strongly in 2007:

“To the greatest extent possible and applicable, singers and choir directors are encouraged to deepen their familiarity with the Latin language.” (Sing to the Lord, 63)

“Introducing Latin chant to worshippers who have perhaps not sung it before is laudable and highly encouraged.” (Sing to the Lord, 74)

These are not suggestions for an elite group. They are instructions for all of us who serve the liturgy.

This is why, when speaking with parishioners, it is important to remain pastoral. We must resist the temptation to justify Latin—or any liturgical practice—based on personal taste. If I argue for Latin merely because I like it, I’ve missed the point.

The Church’s liturgy is not about my preference or yours. In the end, my only true “preference” is to be an obedient son of the Church. And if the Church asks us to sing in Latin, then I will gladly lead God’s people—trusting that fidelity, not preference, is the path of authentic worship.

