Music List • (1st Sunday of Lent)

Readers have expressed interest in seeing the ORDER OF MUSIC I’ve prepared for this coming Sunday—22 February 2026—the 1st Sunday of Lent (Year A). If such a thing interests you, feel free to download it as a PDF file. As always, the Responsorial Psalm, Gospel Acclamation, and Mass Propers for this Sunday are available at the outstanding feasts website alongside the official texts in Latin. I spent an enormous amount of time preparing this ORDER OF MUSIC—because the children’s choir will join us—and some of its components came out great. For example, the COMMUNION ANTIPHON with Fauxbourdon is utterly resplendent, yet still ‘Lenten’.

