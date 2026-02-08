PDF Download • “2-Voice Hymn” (Holy Name)

HERE IS ONE question which—as a Roman Catholic choirmaster—I dread very much. (I suspect my colleagues may also dread this question.) The question is: “What would you recommend for a youngster interested in becoming a Catholic music director?” Knowing what I know about the sacred music scene, can I in good conscience recommend this vocation to youngsters? After all, I don’t want to consign someone to a life of disillusionment and misery. In a moment, I’ll continue speaking about this topic. First, I would like to share a 2-voice arrangement of Brébeuf Hymn #554 (for the Most Holy Name of Jesus) which can be sung by one male and one female:

Difficulties and Obstacles • On this blog, we’ve often enumerated the obstacles which plague the conscientious choirmaster. One of them has to do with absences. Those who direct volunteer choirs must learn how to deal with absences. Realize that your singers will have family issues, health issues, vacations, school conflicts, transportation problems due to adverse weather conditions, birthday parties, out-of-state funerals, and so forth. Sometimes, 75% of your choir members might be absent during scheduled rehearsals. This can be very disheartening for the director. How can progress be made when singers are absent? Moreover, the director must maintain an upbeat attitude. (By the way, never ‘vent’ to the singers who did show up.) Furthermore, the director must ‘adjust’ or ‘modify’ or ‘adapt’ the musical lineup, based upon which particular singers show up for rehearsal. If the absences become excessive, the conscientious choirmaster may be tempted to throw in the towel.

2-Voice Arrangement • When there are many absences, a handy arrangement such as the one above provides a way forward, a ‘solution’ to absences, a way to proceed, a way to avoid despair. That particular hymn melody—featured heavily in the Brébeuf Catholic Hymnal—was greatly cherished by the Von Trapp Family Singers. If you’re in a real bind, the arrangement can even be sung by 1 male and 1 female! The SATB (4 part version) is also quite beautiful. As an added bonus, this meter works with most Latin breviary hymns.

