Seminary Music Directors Gather in Houston

N A RECENT interview with Richard J. Clark, I was asked to reflect on the changes I have observed in seminarians and seminary training over my 19 years of teaching. The most significant development, by far, has been a growing love for the sacred liturgy, particularly a deeper reverence for the solemnity of the Church’s rites. Many students begin their seminary studies with limited knowledge of the Church’s traditions of sacred music and Gregorian chant, yet they bring with them a sincere desire to learn and to enter more fully into this treasure of the Church.

Last Week • Last week, seminary music directors from across the country gathered for our second annual meeting, held under the direction of Dr. Jennifer Donelson-Nowicka. From our very first gathering, a strong sense of camaraderie has developed as we found kindred spirits who understand the unique challenges and joys of our work in seminaries. Our discussions have been wide-ranging—covering curriculum design, liturgical formation, daily schedules, and faculty expectations—all aimed at enhancing the musical and liturgical training of future priests.

United We Are • Despite the distinctive cultures and demographics of each seminary, a shared mission unites us: to form seminarians who can sing the proper texts of the Mass, who cherish and uphold the beauty and dignity of the Church’s liturgical music, and who can sing the chants of the Roman Missal with both skill and reverence. What a profound and hopeful mission this is!

The National Association of

Seminary Music Directors

gratefully acknowledges the

sponsorship and support of

Bishop Steven J. Lopes.

Brand New • As a newly organized group, we are currently exploring several important questions: How can we best adapt our liturgical music curricula to align with the new Program of Priestly Formation? In what ways does musical formation contribute to the broader scope of human formation in seminaries? And how can we effectively advocate for the essential role of musical training within priestly formation?

My Conviction • While the full effects of this renewed appreciation for the sacred liturgy and revitalized approach to sacred music may not be fully realized for another decade, I am deeply convinced that we are witnessing the beginning of a significant transformation. This shift will profoundly shape how future pastors approach and value the music of the sacred liturgy in the United States. Because we’re so young, we haven’t yet built a website; but interested parties are encouraged to write to this email address.

Opinions by blog authors do not necessarily represent the views of Corpus Christi Watershed.