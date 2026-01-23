OR MANY CATHOLICS of a certain generation, words like Gregorian chant, Latin, or pipe organ can trigger an almost reflexive response: “We don’t do that anymore.” These critiques often assume that such elements belong to a pre–Vatican II Church and were deliberately discarded in the Council’s reforms. Yet when one actually reads the documents of the Second Vatican Council, a very different picture emerges. Far from rejecting these practices, the Church explicitly affirms them as integral, normative, and even necessary to the Roman liturgy.

Here are a few topics and their liturgical directives as stated by this author; this messenger who has been riddled with bullets over the years.

Take Gregorian chant, for example. It is often dismissed as an antiquated musical style, unsuited to modern worship. And yet the Council states plainly: “The Church recognizes Gregorian chant as something specially suited to the Roman liturgy; therefore, other things being equal, it should be given pride of place in liturgical services” (Sacrosanctum Concilium, 116). This is not a nostalgic suggestion, but a directive. Chant is not merely one option among many; it is the music that organically grew out of the Roman Rite itself.

Similarly, Latin is frequently treated as a relic of the past. Many Catholics insist that the use of Latin was abolished by Vatican II. In fact, the opposite is true. Vatican II teaches: “Care should be taken to foster the role of Latin in the liturgy, particularly in liturgical song… The assembly should be able to say or sing together in Latin those parts of the Mass which pertain to them” (Sacrosanctum Concilium, 54). The Council envisioned a people who could pray and sing certain common texts of the Mass—such as the Ordinary—in a shared sacred language that transcends time and place.

Another common objection is that choirs should never sing on their own, lest they “exclude” the congregation. Yet the Church again offers a more nuanced vision. Vatican II teaches that “the faithful should also be taught to unite themselves interiorly to what the ministers or choir sing, so that by listening to them they may raise their minds to God” (Musicam Sacram, 15). Listening is not passive. Sacred music sung by a choir can serve as a form of contemplative prayer, drawing the congregation more deeply into the mystery being celebrated.

The same misunderstanding surrounds the use of the pipe organ. While some argue that organs are outdated or too “formal,” Vatican II is unequivocal: “The pipe organ is to be held in high esteem in the Latin Church” (Sacrosanctum Concilium, 120; Musicam Sacram, 63). At the same time, the Church cautions against instruments that are associated primarily with secular music, stating that such instruments are “to be altogether prohibited from every liturgical celebration” (Musicam Sacram, 63).

This distinction underscores a fundamental principle: liturgical music must sound like the liturgy—it must be set apart.

In the end, the refrain “We don’t do that anymore” collapses under the weight of the Church’s own teaching. Gregorian chant, Latin, choirs, and the pipe organ are not nostalgic preferences or aesthetic choices; they are part of the Church’s articulated vision for worship. To reclaim them is not to turn back the clock, but to take Vatican II seriously—and to allow the liturgy to form us according to what is true, good, and beautiful.

To the music director: lead with patience, charity, kindness, and a clear message led by the Church’s liturgical directives.

To the parishioners: don’t shoot the messenger!

