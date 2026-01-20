Readers have expressed interest in perusing the ORDER OF MUSIC I’ve prepared for this coming Sunday: the 3rd Sunday in Ordinary Time (Year A). If such a thing interests you, feel free to download it as a PDF file. As always, the Responsorial Psalm, Gospel Acclamation, and Mass Propers for this Sunday are available at the monumental feasts website alongside the official texts in Latin.
Music List • (3rd Sund. Ordinary Time)
