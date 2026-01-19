Corpus Christi Watershed

Pope Saint Paul VI (3 April 1969): “Although the text of the Roman Gradual—at least that which concerns the singing—has not been changed, the Entrance antiphons and Communions antiphons have been revised for Masses without singing.”

“Holy Name Hymn” (2-Voice Arrangement)

When we post a direct URL link, we frequently get thousands of downloads. But when scrolling is required, very few take the time. I mention this because those who click on this URL link and scroll to the bottom can download—completely free of charge—a clever 2-voice arrangement for a famous hymn to the Most Holy Name of Jesus. In a pinch, it can be nicely sung by one male and one female! It will be of interest to those who seek arrangements for two voices.

