When we post a direct URL link, we frequently get thousands of downloads. But when scrolling is required, very few take the time. I mention this because those who click on this URL link and scroll to the bottom can download—completely free of charge—a clever 2-voice arrangement for a famous hymn to the Most Holy Name of Jesus. In a pinch, it can be nicely sung by one male and one female! It will be of interest to those who seek arrangements for two voices.
“Holy Name Hymn” (2-Voice Arrangement)
