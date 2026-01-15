“Sacred Music Journal” Editor Sings w/ Our Choir

Corpus Christi Watershed

Pope Saint Paul VI (3 April 1969): “Although the text of the Roman Gradual—at least that which concerns the singing—has not been changed, the Entrance antiphons and Communions antiphons have been revised for Masses without singing.”

UR VOLUNTEER parish choir here in Michigan was pleased to welcome at Mass last Sunday DR. CHARLES WEAVER, considered the preëminent lutenist of these United States, who’s a full professor at the Juilliard School of Music in New York City and currently serves as editor of the SACRED MUSIC JOURNAL, published under the auspices of the Church Music Association of America. That organization was founded by my teacher, along with Monsignor Francis P. Schmitt, Father Richard B. Curtin, Monsignor Richard J. Schuler, Lavern Wagner, Paul Koch, Dr. Feliks Gwozdz, Noel Goemanne, Father Robert Hayburn, Omer Westendorf, Father Francis A Brunner, Father Lawrence Heimann, Father Elmer Pfeil, Dr. John Rayburn, Robert Snow, Father Irvin Udulutsch, J. Vincent Higginson, and many others (see image below).

Audio excerpt from Mass:

To access this hymn’s media in the Brébeuf Portal, click here.

Heaven in Hymns That’s a really beautiful hymn to the Most Holy Name of Jesus. The melody (“SALZBURG”) used to be quite well known; and our parish is attempting to resurrect it thanks to the Brébeuf Catholic Hymnal. The word heav’n can be challenging to sing. I really like the route taken by Dr. Weaver. He put the emphasis on ‘heh’ and added the ‘n’ lightly at the very end.

The “Church Music Association of America” (an affiliate of the Consociatio Internationalis Musicae Sacrae) was founded in 1964:

