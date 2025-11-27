“Sacred Music Pilgrimage to Italy” with Grace Feltoe

O YOU FEEL a desire to immerse yourself in the rich tradition and history of the Church through sacred song … in Italy? Father Lukasz Misko, OP, president of the Dominican Liturgical Centre in Krakow, Poland, and Grace Feltoe, founder of The Musica Sacra Project, would like to invite you to a sacred music pilgrimage to Italy this spring, experiencing the Eternal City, Orvieto and Assisi through sacred song. Enjoy and be a part of:

* Daily sung Mass and Liturgy of the Hours

* Visit the great pilgrimage sights of Italy

* Participate in introductory workshops learning the basics of chant and singing

* Enjoy sacred music concerts, including a concert by organist Davide Bucci and soprano Grace Feltoe, at Basilica de Santi XII Apostoli

* Have a tour of the Pontifical Institute of Sacred Music with Father Robert Mehlhart, OP

* Delve into the beauty of Gregorian chant, hymns and sacred music to enrich your faith through music and prayer at historic and spiritual epicenters of our Faith.

How to book and all other information can be found via the link below:

And did we forget they’ll be great Italian food!

We hope you enjoyed this guest article by Grace Feltoe.

Grace Feltoe is an Australian/Maltese soprano and sacred music specialist, from Perth, Western Australia. She studied at the University of Western Australia majoring in Music Studies and Specialist Music Studies (Piano Performance), which included strong choral and vocal training in the English tradition, leading to professional ensembles. From 2015, Grace assumed the role of cantor for various parishes in Perth, including St Mary’s Cathedral, St Patrick’s Basilica, St Paul’s Church, Divine Mercy Church, and New Norcia Benedictine Monastery, with whom she released a sacred music CD ‘Adoro Te’, with Father Robert Nixon, OSB.

