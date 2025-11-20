Children’s Repertoire • Three Recommendations by Mark Haas

T IS AN HONOR to offer my own recommendation for Children’s Choir pieces that I have found to be quite helpful to me over the years.

As a children’s choir director, one of my greatest joys is watching young singers grow in confidence, musicality, and prayerfulness. Choosing the right repertoire is essential: the music must be approachable, yet rich enough to serve as a gateway into deeper musical concepts. With that in mind, I am delighted to share my top three selections for developing children’s voices—pieces that have proven both musically formative and spiritually meaningful. Perhaps they will serve your children’s choirs as well.

Jesu! Rex Admirabilis – Giovanni Pierluigi da Palestrina

* Mp3 Download • Live Children’s Choir Rec. (“Jesu! Rex Admirabilis”)

—”Jesu! Rex Admirabilis” • Ave Maria Parish Children’s Choir • Mark Haas, director

Among Palestrina’s vast catalog of sacred works, Jesu! Rex Admirabilis remains one of his most beloved motets. It is often used as a model when teaching Renaissance counterpoint because of its exemplary voice-leading and balanced textures. What makes this motet so useful for young choirs is its serene, floating lines and gentle imitation—hallmarks of Palestrina’s style that make the piece surprisingly accessible.

I have found that even beginning music readers can grasp the basic concept of imitative polyphony through this work. Children delight in hearing a melodic idea appear in another voice, as though they’re uncovering a musical secret. It opens the door to understanding more complex polyphonic repertoire later on.

You are welcome to these practice tracks: Soprano | Alto | Baritone

Jubilate Deo – Maureen Briare

* Mp3 Download • Live Children’s Choir Rec. (“Jubilate Deo”)

—”Jubilate Deo” • Ave Maria Parish Children’s Choir • Mark Haas, director

Moving from Renaissance polyphony to contemporary liturgical music, Maureen Briare’s Jubilate Deo is a simple two-part round perfect for any joyous occasion. It also includes an optional trumpet line that adds a festive, processional character.

My children’s choir absolutely loves this piece—in fact, for several of them, it remains their favorite all year long. The round structure helps young singers gain confidence quickly, and because the repetition is built into the form, it requires minimal rehearsal time while still producing a beautiful, energetic sound. Briare’s writing is joyful, bright, and eminently singable, making it a reliable go-to for Sundays in Easter, First Communions, and other celebrations.

Music can be acquired here.

Anima Christi – Marco Frisina

* Mp3 Download • Live Children’s Choir Rec. (“Anima Christi”)

—”Anima Christi” • Ave Maria Parish Children’s Choir • Mark Haas, director

A modern classic by Italian priest-composer Marco Frisina, Anima Christi sets the ancient Eucharistic prayer in a deeply expressive and prayerful way. The text petitions Christ for sanctification, protection, healing, and ultimately union with Him— themes that resonate profoundly even with young singers.

Musically, I have found this piece invaluable for introducing children to reading alto harmony, thanks to its clear yet expressive voice leading. Its flowing lines also provide an excellent opportunity to refine Latin pronunciation in a pastoral and approachable context. Frisina’s writing feels both contemporary and timeless, making it a beautiful addition to any liturgical celebration.

You are welcome to these practice tracks: Soprano | Alto | Tenor | Bass

(Honorable Mention) Dear Lady of Fatima – Gladys Gollahon

* Mp3 Download • Live Children’s Choir Rec. (“Dear Lady of Fatima”)

—”Dear Lady of Fatima” • Ave Maria Parish Children’s Choir • Mark Haas, director

* PDF Download • Dear Lady of Fatima by Gladys Gollahon

There is something uniquely endearing about children singing a hymn to Our Lady—especially on the Feast of Our Lady of Fatima. Perhaps this is because the Fatima apparitions themselves involved children, and the Blessed Mother so often chooses to reveal herself to young children.

I recently discovered this mid-20th-century gem and created a simple two-part arrangement for children’s choir. Our parishioners were visibly moved—many moved to tears—as the children sang this love song to the Blessed Mother. Its tenderness, simplicity, and devotional character make it a lovely optional piece for Marian feasts.

May your own Children’s Choir be blest with joyful music. Perhaps some of these selections can be additions to your own musical collections this year.

