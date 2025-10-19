Feast of the Jesuit Martyrs of North America

OR QUITE SOME TIME, we have spoken about how the feast of the Patron Saints of North America got replaced by a Sunday in 2025. Next year, our choir hopes to have a huge celebration in their honor. Today, Father Lawrence Lew posted a beautiful image of Saint Isaac Jogues:

Their feast wasn’t replaced in Canada, because the Canadian bishops moved it earlier (owing to the cold weather there). They moved it to 26 September, which is the same as the MISSALE VETUSTUM. Historically, it was also celebrated on 16 March.

