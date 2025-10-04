Involving Women in the Communion?

OR DECADES after the reign of Pope Saint Pius X, some claimed that women were forbidden from singing Mass propers by §13 of the MOTU PROPRIO (Inter pastorális offícii) issued on 22 November 1903. Not long ago, I received a weird telephone call from a man appointed “director of music” for a large diocese in the United States. He insisted that—according to Pope Pius X—it was impossible (his word) for women to sing the Mass propers at the Traditional Latin Mass. I waited politely until he was finished speaking. Then I said: “But you realize Pope Pius X allowed Benedictine nuns to sing the Proprium Missae, right?” He immediately said: “Well, that’s fine, of course.”

Definition Of Woman • Is it possible he didn’t realize Benedictine nuns are are actually women? In my view, it seems more likely he’s confused about the meaning of the word “impossible.” Moreover, he seems not to understand the word “choir” can refer to people who sing at Mass, but can also refer to a section of the church—between nave and sanctuary—where clerics traditionally sat in choro in large churches.

Involving Our Women • At my parish, we always involve women singers in the COMMUNION by means of Fauxbourdon. Those interested in seeing how this works will find countless examples at the bodacious feasts website. For example, consider how it will be sung at our parish tomorrow:

Here’s the direct URL link.

More Like Offertory • For the record, that particular COMMUNION (“In salutári tuo ánima mea”) reminds me of an OFFERTORY, inasmuch as it weaves together ‘bits and pieces’ of different scripture verses. (The OFFERTORY ANTIPHON does that all the time.)

Carlo Rossini • In terms of people obsessed with trying to stop women from singing at church, Father Carlo Rossini’s list of rules (PDF) now seem comical.1 It’s difficult to take Rossini’s scholarship seriously, since his ‘rules’ cite the Vatican—in an attempt to force everyone to use Dom Mocquereau’s rhythm—in spite of the fact that the Vatican condemned Mocquereau’s rhythmic markings, since they contradict the official rhythm (adding thousands of pauses which don’t belong and eliminating elongations which are supposed to be there).

1 Father Carlo Rossini (1890-1975) was banished to Italy—according to Monsignor Francis P. Schmitt—because “after serving a stint with the Italian Society of Saint Caecilia during the 1950 Holy Year, Rossini was no longer welcome in Pittsburgh.” (Others disagree, claiming Rossini returned to Pittsburgh later on.) Schmitt says Rossini was basically a ‘little tyrant’ and wasn’t well-liked owing to how “with the backing of Bishop Boyle, Father Rossini frequently placed clerical violators of his interpretation of the law on a blacklist published in the diocesan paper.”

