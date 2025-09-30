Good News From The Vatican

EW THINGS are as repugnant as the inveterate name-dropper. (Those familiar with social media know exactly what I mean.) For ten years, I worked at a huge parish in Los Angeles—a city with no shortage of exhibitionists.1 But the nice people were the humble ones, who never acted snobbish or pretentious. Fulton J. Sheen said it best: “When a friend speaks of great accomplishments, he stands at a distance from our heart. But when he opens up about fears and failings, he’s very near.”

Our Team • Today, I’d like to share something. This concerns you. Your generosity is the only reason we exist. Many organizations have endowments or receive money from estates of deceased people. We have no endowment; no major donors; no savings; and we deliberately refuse to run advertisements. Your generosity—quite literally—is the sole reason we exist.

Vatican City • A few minutes ago, I received a message from our collaborator, Kevin Allen. He had just finished rehearsal with the SISTINE CHAPEL CHOIR (Vatican City):

Missing Music • Having invited Mr. Allen to join the men during rehearsal, they gave him all the requisite scores—but the final piece was missing. He said to me: “I found that rather odd.” But when it came time to rehearse the final piece, all the singers turned toward him and sang his composition “Dómine Convértere” (from Cantiones Sacrae Simplices).

Courage • Friends, I know all too well about the suffering many of you undergo. I know all too well about the indignities, slanders, and injustices committed against music directors like you (even by those who claim to be “exemplary Catholics”). And I’m eminently aware of the lack of appreciation experienced—on a daily basis—by many who have chosen our vocation. On the other hand, why are we surprised by this? After all, it was the religious leaders who betrayed Our Savior and handed Him over to torture and death! As Saint Thomas More put it in Hymn #690:

Since Christ, our leader and our sovereign,

Ascended thither but by manly fight,

And bitter passion: say, would it be right,

Yourselves his faithful foll’wers to record,

Yet stand on terms far better than your Lord?

Conclusion • I hope you receive this news from Rome as a “ray of light”—a bit of brightness—to help lighten your sufferings. Friends, this rehearsal in Rome proves you are making a difference! Musical compositions commissioned by your generosity are being sung in the very heart of Rome.

1 Exhibitionists are people who get into the same room as a celebrity (one or two times) and spend the rest of their lives bragging to others about how that celebrity is their “close friend.”

