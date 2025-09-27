“Music List” • 26th in Ordinary Time (Year C)

Readers have expressed interest in perusing the ORDER OF MUSIC I’ve prepared for 28 September 2025, which is the 26th Sunday in Ordinary Time (Year C). If such a thing interests you, feel free to download it as a PDF file. As always, the Responsorial Psalm, Gospel Acclamation, and Mass Propers for this Sunday are conveniently stored at the spectacular feasts website alongside the official texts in Latin. Readers will want to check out the ENTRANCE CHANT posted there, which has a gorgeous melody and extremely powerful text.

