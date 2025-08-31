Online Breviary With Chant

Recently I was blown away by a new website incorporating the text from DivinumOfficium.com, the scores from Gregobase, and the online chant rendering from Exsurge.js as seen in Benjamin Bloomfield’s epic Chant Tools. Please clear a spot on your desk for a drumroll as you open and bookmark this amazing link:

** Breviarium Gregorianum

Usually a newcomer to the Divine Office is faced with the daunting task of looking up the tune for an antiphon, then fitting the psalm to the right mode, but Breviarium does this all for you. Have a look.

If pointed psalms are still a little daunting for you, there is a Settings icon up in the top right corner which opens up a panel of options, allowing you to select the Detailed Psalm Display Mode.

The growing set of features of this web page are already stunning. Translations for the Psalms are available in all the languages accomodated by Divinum Officium: English, French, Spanish, Portuguese, Polish, Danish, Italian and Hungarian. The selection of languages reflects the different developers who have contributed. The About page gives a fascinating run down of the associated projects which have come together in this amazing web page.

