Do Protestants Have The Best Hymns?

URING MY conservatory years, I became friends with a Protestant—let’s pretend his name was “Jeremy”—who had an obsession with the 1940 EPISCOPALIAN HYMNAL. To him, it was the most magnificent hymnal ever printed and everything else was inferior. If an error were brought to his attention, Jeremy scrambled for ways to justify it, insisting: “That’s not really an error.” I was just a freshman (while Jeremy was a graduate student) so I kept my opinions to myself. But deep down, his approach bothered me. For Jeremy, it wasn’t about the beauty of the text, the splendor of the melody, or the hymn’s theology—the only thing that mattered was whether it could be found in that book.

“The Same Again, Please!” • Jeremy told me his church repeats the same 4-5 hymns every Sunday (except during Lent and Advent), exclaiming: “I have known these since my youth, and I can sing the bass and tenor parts. It’s just grand!” His statement bothers me to this day. As Professor László Dobszay said famously:

When we say: “The people like this”

we regard them as unable to develop,

as animals rather than human beings,

and we simply neglect our duties in

helping them towards a true human

existence—indeed, in this case, to

truly Christian existence.

Slow Yet Inexorable • In addition to stylistic diversity, I’ve argued there should be a gradual-yet-inexorable introduction of new hymns and chants as the years go by. It’s similar to the situation in rural areas of New York, where the hills are covered with luscious green trees. It’s truly a gorgeous sight … but what makes it even better is how those trees are constantly changing. First they’re green; then they begin turning red and yellow; then the leaves fall to the ground for winter; then sprout once more in spring. The beauty of those trees is enhanced by change. And the same is true for the liturgical year. At my parish, we have different hymns for the different seasons. (For the record, ALL SAINTS on November 1st is one of my favorite times of the year.)

Something similar could be said about television shows. THE ANDY GRIFFITH SHOW was a famous sitcom; but would Jeremy watch just one episode—the same episode—over and over? That isn’t an appropriate way to appreciate it, no matter how much Jeremy may love that particular episode.

False Accusations • I’m sure I’ll receive emails accusing me of advocating “change for the sake of change.” But that isn’t what I’m saying. First of all, at my parish—for each and every Mass—I make sure the congregation knows at least one song by heart. I am fully aware of how long it takes a congregation to learn new music. Moreover, congregations feel a strong affinity for what they’re familiar with, and this is only natural. Father Valentine Young used to say: “I love most dearly those parts of Sacred Scripture with which I’m the most familiar.”

A Myth • It is true that some (not all) Protestant houses of worship sing the same hymns over and over. Certain denominations—such as ‘high’ anglicans—adopted our Proprium Missae, but most didn’t … so hymns are all they have. This endless repetition has ‘imprinted’ those songs on their hearts. They feel strong emotions for them, and this passion has given rise to the idea that Protestant hymnals are the “very best of all.” But is that really true? Several years ago, SOPHIA INSTITUTE PRESS answered this question:

In light of that answer, I don’t see how anyone could pretend Protestants have the best hymns!

Opinions by blog authors do not necessarily represent the views of Corpus Christi Watershed.