Is this what the new “Youth Mass” looks like?

T OUR PARISH, the custom for our choirs is to take a break during the summer due to vacations, busy schedules, rehearsal time, etc. This pause includes all of our Masses—except for the Traditional Latin Mass (TLM). During the summer, our TLM Masses are Low Masses, thus requiring little to no music. I still invite members of our schola to sing a few familiar hymns and motets, keeping the music minimal and simple, but beautiful. This past Sunday was something quite unique. We had 14 singers in the loft—nearly all of them teenagers. 10 middle/high school, 2 college, 2 adult, and myself—the “old guy” in his 30’s conducting. Their reverent singing added a peaceful beauty to the liturgy that deeply touched the congregation.

* Mp3 Download • Live Rec. (Low Mass [Mostly-Teen] Schola)

—“Jesu Salvator Mundi” • Low Mass (mostly-teen) Schola, Ave Maria Catholic Church – Ave Maria, FL.

One parishioner was especially moved, noting with joy that all the singers were so young. I offered a tongue-in-cheek explanation: “The TLM is the new Youth Mass in 2025!” Of course, we dedicate the same simplistic beauty across all of our parish Masses, but it was certainly striking to look up and conduct an ensemble of teenagers. At a 12:30pm Low Mass. In 2025.

And so the Church grows!

For another encouraging account of active youth within the sacred music arena, check out Dr. Lucas Tappan’s excellent article: “A Youth Revolution in Sacred Music.”

