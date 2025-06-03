“Re: Vigil Masses” • Reader Feedback (3 June 2025)

The following came from Marissa R.

HAVE GOTTEN some questions lately regarding the requirements for offering Vigil Masses as the regularly scheduled “anticipated” (Saturday evening) Masses. From what I can gather, it is a local, pastoral decision as to whether the anticipated Mass uses the readings for the normal Sunday Mass or the readings for the Vigil Mass. In other words, if the choice is made to use the readings for the Vigil Mass, the Mass still satisfies the Sunday obligation, even though the Sunday readings are not used. This question comes up twice this month, both for Pentecost and the Feast of Ss. Peter and Paul. For the Ascension (for those dioceses that moved the celebration to Sunday) it was not an issue, since the readings for the Vigil of the Ascension and the Ascension Day are the same. But these other two occasions are causing confusion for some of my colleagues in the diocese of [redacted]. I wanted to check with you, to see if you agreed that it is a local, pastoral choice. Thanks for your help.

HERE’S AN INDISPENSABLE and fascinating source regarding the history of fulfilling one’s obligation by attending an “anticipated” Mass. Published by SOPHIA INSTITUTE PRESS, I highly recommend picking up: SAINT EDMUND CAMPION MISSAL, Third Edition. Our grandparents would have been gobsmacked to learn Catholics would someday be able to fulfill their Sunday obligation by Mass celebrated the day before. Bishops started allowing this in the 1960s. Father Shawn P. Tunink notes that “word of such indults was spread privately until a more public announcement was made over Vatican Radio” on 12 June 1964, explicitly allowing this rather bizarre permission. It’s far too complicated for me to speak about at this time, since it involves various changes to the required Eucharistic fast, an allowance for the afternoon and evening celebration of Mass, and various other factors.1

1983 Was Magic • In all of Church history, the very first time Catholics were officially allowed to fulfill their Sunday obligation by attending an “anticipated” Mass the night before—without a special indult—was 1983. I suspect the permission was intended for people unable to attend Mass on Sunday (e.g. hospital workers). But because of this change (made in 1983), many Catholics attend Mass every Saturday night and go their entire life without setting foot in church on Sunday. It’s difficult to imagine anyone defending this situation, which seems to downplay and dishonor the day of the Lord. But what can we do? The Catholic Church allows it. (My personal belief is that a “reform of the reform” must fix this at some point.)

Your Specific Question • Let me now directly address your question. Most of the time, the “anticipated” Mass formulary used on Saturday evening is identical to the Sunday Mass formulary. However, as you already mentioned, a few Sundays have special ‘vigils.’ Traditionally, such vigil Masses were offered on the previous morning. (Remember that for centuries, it had been forbidden to offer Mass except during the morning hours, with very few exceptions.) As of 1983, Catholics can fulfill the Sunday obligation by going to Mass the evening before—so it’s technically possible to never attend Mass on Easter Sunday and hear the special chants: Haec Dies, Victimae Paschali Laudes, and so forth. It’s technically possible to never attend Mass on Pentecost Sunday. And so forth.

One’s obligation is fulfilled the night before irrespective of which Mass formulary is used. It truly doesn’t matter—as far as one’s obligation is concerned.

I believe the priest is required by most dioceses to use the ‘vigil’ formulary for Mass celebrated the night before if the Sunday in question has a special ‘vigil’ version. (Perhaps someone can correct me if I’m wrong about this.) When it comes to the music, one is never obligated to sing the chants assigned to the ‘vigil’ version, owing to the great freedom that exists in the 1970 Missal.

1 The topic is enormous and fascinating; even captivating. Much of it deals with a particularly dishonest cadre of priests in the 1950s who successfully introduced an untraditional (and highly problematic) way of celebrating the Easter Vigil. I strongly urge you to pick up a copy of the Saint Edmund Campion Missal, 3rd Edition.

