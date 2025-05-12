“Sanctus XVIII” • Peculiar-Yet-Haunting Accompaniment (Sent To Us)

N THE WINTER of 1959, Monsignor Francis P. Schmitt wrote as follows in the Caecilia magazine (which was dedicated to sacred music): “When the Vatican Edition began coming off the press in the first decade of this century, its strongest supporters did not perhaps expect it to last until the distant 1960. They had a somewhat shocking battle on their hands to bring it to light of day.” I can’t help but wonder how surprised Monsignor Schmitt (d. 1994) would have been to know that Abbat Pothier’s EDITIO VATICANA would remain the Church’s official edition all the way to 2025. Indeed, even “sworn enemies” of the official edition still use it for their parish choirs!

Resilience • The stupendous resilience of the EDITIO VATICANA is a testament to the musical genius of Abbat Pothier. I lack the vocabulary to describe his edition’s prestige and reach … it has been sung by millions more Catholics than any other edition in history—and the numbers aren’t even close. I was reminded of its resilience when we received (from a disabled organist whom I don’t know) the following musical score and video:

* PDF Download • Sanctus XVIII

—This original composition was sent to us by a reader.

Here’s the direct URL link.

The person who sent us this score also provided his website—but the link was broken. (If he sends us a valid link, it will be my honor to share it on this blog.)

Analysis • What are my thoughts about his composition? How do I feel about it? Do I like it? Do I hate it? Do I understand it? Do I think the average parish choir could use it? At this moment, I don’t choose to share my opinion. Nonetheless, I will say that it’s an interesting conception. I’m glad he sent it to us, and would welcome more examples of his work.

Opinions by blog authors do not necessarily represent the views of Corpus Christi Watershed.