“Sample Pages” • Campion Missal (2022 edition)

ELOW, YOU CAN download a “summary” describing five fantastic features of the Campion Missal, Third Edition. You can also download sample pages from this marvelous pew book (672 pages long). I’m not an employee of Sophia Institute Press, but something tells me they will begin accepting pre-orders before long. With regard to the “extra” communion verses 1 mentioned on that sheet, we have spoken of those before—and I will have a lot more to say later! A brand new alphabet (!!!) was designed for this publication; scroll to the bottom to see several letters.
* PDF Summary • FIVE FANTASTIC FEATURES
—Sophia Institute Press gave us permission to release this.
* PDF Download • COLOR SECTION (Sample Page)
* PDF Download • B&W (Good Friday, 1962)
* PDF Download • B&W (Holy Thursday, 1962)
* PDF Download • B&W (Holy Week, 1950)
* PDF Download • B&W (Palm Sunday, 1962)
* PDF Download • B&W (Cantus Gregorianus)
* PDF Download • B&W (Feast of Corpus Christi)
* PDF Download • B&W (Proper Prefaces)
* PDF Download • B&W — “Lauda Sion”
* PDF Download • B&W — “Tantum Ergo”
* PDF Download • B&W — “Dies Irae”
Examples from the Saint Edmund Campion alphabet (©2022):
What We Need: This third edition includes breathtaking images of old liturgical books—placed right alongside the Mass texts—from the 7th century, 8th century, 9th century, 10th century, 11th century, and so forth. This is very powerful. And it’s precisely what’s needed at this moment, when the Missale Vetustum has come under attack in certain circles.
NOTES FROM THIS ARTICLE:
1 If you want to see some examples of the “extra” verses for Qui Manducat (from the 9th Sunday after Pentecost) please click here and scroll towards the bottom.