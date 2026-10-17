Corpus Christi Watershed

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Views from the Choir Loft

Music List • (29th Sund. Ordinary Time)

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Readers have expressed interest in seeing the ORDER OF MUSIC which I created for this coming Sunday, the 29th Sunday in Ordinary Time (Year A). If such a thing interests you, feel free to download it as a PDF file. The INTROIT for this Sunday explains why this Sunday is called “Apple Sunday.” As we approach the end of the liturgical year, most of the INTROITS seem to be in Mode III or Mode IV, which are ‘haunting’ tones.

Opinions by blog authors do not necessarily represent the views of Corpus Christi Watershed.

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Corpus Christi Watershed is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization recognized by the state of Texas on 19 October 2006. Our statement of purpose notes that we “employ the creative media in service of theology, the Church, and Christian culture for the enrichment and enjoyment of the public.”