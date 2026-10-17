Music List • (29th Sund. Ordinary Time)

Readers have expressed interest in seeing the ORDER OF MUSIC which I created for this coming Sunday, the 29th Sunday in Ordinary Time (Year A). If such a thing interests you, feel free to download it as a PDF file. The INTROIT for this Sunday explains why this Sunday is called “Apple Sunday.” As we approach the end of the liturgical year, most of the INTROITS seem to be in Mode III or Mode IV, which are ‘haunting’ tones.

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