EVIN LENIUS grew up in Abilene, Texas. Each week he played violin in the parish choir, whose members became so close to him that his ordination felt like a family event to them. He received training from CONCEPTION SEMINARY COLLEGE (2016) and KENRICK-GLENNON SEMINARY (2021). Bishop Michael Sis ordained him a priest for the Diocese of San Angelo on 22 May 2021, at age 27. In August of 2023, Father Lenius went to The Catholic University of America to pursue a Licentiate in Canon Law. Further studies were not something he’d sought, but his Ordinary was able to convince him.

The latest opus of Father Lenius was recently granted Imprimatur by the MOST REV’D MICHAEL JAMES SIS, Bishop of San Angelo, Texas:

* Purchase link • Ad Orientem and Liturgical Law

—“Legislation on Liturgical Orientation of the Mass in the Roman Rite.”

We’ve not had the pleasure of becoming acquainted with Father Kevin Lenius, and since the book is currently in the pre-order stage, it goes without saying that we can’t endorse it. Nevertheless, these are matters of great importance, worthy of being discussed by anyone who takes seriously the sacred liturgy of the Roman Catholic Church.

ENDORSEMENTS:

“This is a timely and important contribution to a sensitive area of contemporary liturgical discussion. Fr. Kevin Lenius approaches the subject from the perspective of liturgical law with admirable balance, combining historical reflection, theological insight, and pastoral sensitivity. The result is a work that is deeply attuned to the life of the Church and provides much-needed canonical clarity.” FR. UWE MICHAEL LANG, C.O.

St Mary’s University, London

“Father Kevin Lenius has produced a skillful synthesis of the historical development, liturgical law, and canonical principles that illuminate one of the lesser-understood aspects of post-conciliar reform. This study shows with scholarly rigor and pastoral sensitivity that the Church’s legislation on liturgical orientation reflects neither arbitrary preference nor rupture with tradition, but a balanced approach that honors both the Roman Rite’s foundational practice and legitimate pastoral adaptation. Essential reading for all those who desire to navigate questions of liturgical orientation with fidelity to both law and tradition, this work models how careful juridical analysis can serve the Church’s mission of authentic worship.” REV. MSGR. RONNY E. JENKINS, S.T.L., J.C.D.

Dean and O’Brien-O’Connor Chair of Canon Law

The Catholic University of America School of Canon Law, Washington, D.C.

“I have found that celebrating Mass Ad Orientem is a helpful reminder that worship is directed not toward the community, but to God the Father, through Jesus Christ, in the Holy Spirit. In this work, Fr. Kevin Lenius provides a valuable resource for both canonists and pastors of souls by clearly laying out what the universal law allows and requires in regard to worship Ad Orientem, while approaching the question with a pastoral heart. Bishops and parish priests will find this work invaluable in their goal of forming parishioners in full, conscious, and active participation in the Sacrifice of the Mass.” MOST REV. THOMAS JOHN PAPROCKI

Bishop of the Diocese of Springfield, Illinois

“Father Lenius has presented a very clear and calm summary of the current norms in canon law and liturgical law governing the orientation of the priest celebrant when standing at the altar during Mass. The common posture, whereby both priest and faithful face the altar in the same direction, certainly expresses the traditional practice of the Roman Rite which GIRM no. 42 offers as a point of reference for all the postures and gestures during Mass. His fine suggestions on how to introduce a common orientation toward the altar with pastoral sensitivity and concern for the actual participation of all those present are most welcome.” REV. MSGR. MARC B. CARON, S.T.D.

Author of Ceremonial for Priests

“What’s remarkable about the fact that almost every Latin Rite parish in the world changed from the traditional practice of priest and people facing the same direction for Mass to celebrating Mass with the priest facing the people is that there is no law that requires it. Yet, it is almost assumed that this change was a direct result of legislation that Vatican II gave us. Putting canards and polemics aside, Fr. Kevin Lenius examines what the historical background actually tells us, what the law has actually said, and what the mind of the legislator has actually meant with regard to the priest and the direction of liturgical prayer. With this book we finally have an in-depth and sober canonical analysis that opens the way for a pastoral application aimed at helping priests discern how a particular direction of liturgical prayer can serve ‘the common spiritual good of the People of God.’ Any bishop, priest, deacon, diocesan office of worship, or diocesan worship commission would do well to engage this volume in their endeavors to serve God’s People and form them for active participation in the Sacred Liturgy.” JEREMY J. PRIEST, S.T.L.

Chair, Department of Discipleship Formation

Director, Office of Worship

Catholic Diocese of Lansing

“In Ad Orientem and Liturgical Law, Fr. Kevin Lenius offers a careful and welcome canonical study of a question too often approached polemically rather than through the thoughtful consideration of the Church’s liturgical and canonical tradition. With intellectual rigor and pastoral sensitivity, he addresses liturgical orientation within the Church’s tradition, the role of authority, and the principles that safeguard communion in our worship of Almighty God. At a time when Pope Leo XIV has expressed his desire for a renewed and serious conversation about the liturgy, this work provides precisely the kind of grounded, ecclesial contribution that will benefit the entire Church in such a dialogue.” REV. ANTHONY J. SAIKI, J.C.L.

Official of the Supreme Tribunal of the Apostolic Signatura (Vatican City)

Title: “Ad Orientem and Liturgical Law: Legislation on Liturgical Orientation of the Mass in the Roman Rite.”

Opinions by blog authors do not necessarily represent the views of Corpus Christi Watershed.