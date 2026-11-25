ACH MILE you walk takes you farther from your destination if your compass is off by two degrees. Every remedy based upon a false diagnosis will fail. That’s precisely why we who desire the restoration of authentic sacred music must understand what we’re about. For example, if we believe Church music is about entertainment (“giving the people what they want”), success will not be ours. Nor are good intentions sufficient. I remember hearing a lecture by a student of Dr. Mary Berry insisting that a “truly authentic” liturgy means every word of the priest is sung, including the Prayers at the Foot of the Altar, the homily, the SECRETA (at the end of the OFFERTORY), the Canon, the Last Gospel, and so forth. I’m sure this fellow had every good intention, but he’d failed to examine liturgical history. As a result, the conclusions he reached were absurd.1

(1 of 2) Correct View • Something important must be grasped by every Catholic: viz. each Mass has preces (“prayers” or “texts” or “propers”) to be proclaimed in a new space and at a new time. Most of these preces are bits and pieces of Sacred Scripture, especially the PSALTER of David. Some are prayed by the celebrant; others by the deacon; others by the congregation; others by the psalmist or cantrix; others by the choir. The priest’s prayers are found in the big red MISSALE ROMANUM; the readings are in the LECTIONARY; and the Mass songs are in the ROMAN GRADUAL. Without this shared understanding, we’re a house divided—and the poor musician will end up trying to ‘please’ every member of the congregation … which is impossible!

(2 of 2) Correct View • Once we realize the Mass already has its own preces, everything else falls into place. We don’t have to spend time asking ourselves: “What song should I choose to entertain the assembly?” Nor do we have to decide what style of music will be used: rock ‘n’ roll, folk music, Broadway, and so on. All we need to do is examine the various ways the Catholic Church has presented these preces in the past. This is not to imply that every word of every Mass is rigidly prescribed. Even the 1962 Missal often allows the priest to choose which Mass he will celebrate (and there are hundreds of choices). Moreover, there have always been spots in the Mass where ‘extra’ preces can be added—such as a motet or a hymn.

Cantus Mensurabilis • For roughly the last 1,000 years, the Catholic Church has used “cantus mensurabilis”—and that’s a very beautiful way to present preces. Here is our children’s choir rehearsing Kevin Allen’s polyphonic setting of ANIMA CHRISTI (from Motecta Trium Vocum) on November 1st:

Plainsong • Another wonderful way to proclaim the preces during Mass is Gregorian Chant, which the Second Vatican Council said must be given “first place in liturgical services” under ordinary circumstances (SACROSANCTUM CONCILIUM §116). The following ‘live’ recording—taken a few weeks ago during our Sunday Mass—is sung by our volunteer parish choir:

Training The Young • That ENTRANCE CHANT (Intret Orátio) contains passages of haunting beauty which, once heard, are never forgotten. But it’s not just the adults who get to experience this. On certain days, the children’s choir joins the ‘Big Choir’ in the plainsong—and the video below shows how they sounded on November 1st (FEAST OF ALL SAINTS) singing the famous Gaudeámus ENTRANCE CHANT:

German Catholic Hymn • While no recording device can ‘capture’ the complex and beautiful sound of voices singing in unison, hopefully those recordings give you a little taste. Provided below is a metrical hymn (known to all German-speaking Catholics) sung by the adult choir. Listen to the final chord, how sublimely ‘in tune’ it is:

* Mp3 Download • Gegrüßet seist du, Königin (BIG CHOIR)

—Page 782 in the Father Brébeuf Hymnal.

And when the children join us, the sound is even more full:

* Mp3 • Gegrüßet seist du, Königin (WITH CHILDREN)

—Page 782 in the Father Brébeuf Hymnal.

A lady in the congregation came to me after Mass and said: “That song sounds just like bells!”

Conclusion:

I love Gregorian Chant: all of it. I’ve spent decades of my life singing it, yet my love for it continues to grow. How can I be certain we will succeed in the restoration of authentic sacred music? Many answers could be given, but today I will provide just one. Over the last 300 years, thousands of pages of plainsong—produced in excellent quality—were printed in Native American tongues: Mohawk; Algonquin; Huron; Montagnais; and so forth. Although I understand not even one word in those languages, I can follow their music books perfectly because I have devoted my life to studying Gregorian Chant. For instance, below is a photograph of the ENTRANCE CHANT sung by our children above … except it’s written in Mohawk. The melody is so similar, our children would recognize it!

My friends, we have technology nobody could have imagined even 20 years ago, much less 300 years ago. If they could spend so much effort producing Gregorian Chant books for the Catholics in America (the “New World”), surely we can keep the tradition going!

1 It isn’t enough to go into a room and come up with ideas. One who is serious about the sacred liturgy must study tradition (“sit at its feet”). The members of ICEL responsible for creating musical scores for the ROMAN MISSAL, 3rd Edition, set to music items which have never been sung, e.g. the Dómine, non sum dignus, the Suscípiat, and so forth. Had they taken time to become familiar with liturgical tradition, they would have known better.

Opinions by blog authors do not necessarily represent the views of Corpus Christi Watershed.