PDF Download • “Cordero de Dios”

Feel free to download this setting of the “Cordero de Dios” (AGNUS DEI) in Spanish. The congregation gets an interesting melody within reach, the organist gets a straightforward accompaniment, and the person assembling the ORDER OF WORSHIP gets a ‘ready-to-paste’ plainsong version. Try this setting of the “Santo, Santo, Santo” (SANCTUS) if you desire one that’s easy to sing and includes a simple organ accompaniment. For the record, I have harmonized the Spanish “GLORIA” found in the MISAL ROMANO, Tercera Edición. Click here to download that.

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