Corpus Christi Watershed

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Views from the Choir Loft

Shortest Psalm In The Bible

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The shortest chapter in the whole Bible—as well as the shortest psalm—is PSALM 116 (“Laudáte Dóminum ómnes géntes”), which consists of just two verses. German-speaking Catholics did something really splendid (PDF) with PSALM 116. I was alerted to this many years ago by none other than Monsignor Robert Alexander Skeris. Click here to download—from different Catholic hymn books—ten (10) different harmonizations for this fabulous hymn.

Opinions by blog authors do not necessarily represent the views of Corpus Christi Watershed.

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