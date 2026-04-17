2026 Sacred Music Pilgrimage to Washington, D.C. with Richard Clark

S THE UNITED STATES approaches its 250th anniversary, Catholic Choir Tours is inviting choirs across the country to take part in a remarkable pilgrimage to the nation’s capital—an experience that unites sacred music, Catholic faith, and American history in a profound and memorable way. The Washington, D.C. Choir Pilgrimage offers singers the opportunity not only to perform in some of the most significant sacred spaces in the country, but also to grow spiritually while encountering the rich cultural heritage of the United States.

The Maestro

At the heart of this journey is the guidance of our very own, Richard J. Clark, a distinguished composer, conductor, and organist whose work in sacred music has earned international recognition. As Director of Music for the Archdiocese of Boston and the Cathedral of the Holy Cross, Clark brings decades of experience in leading liturgies of great beauty and reverence. His leadership ensures that each participating choir is both challenged musically and uplifted spiritually, making this pilgrimage a truly transformative experience.

Events and opportunities

The pilgrimage begins with an arrival in Washington, D.C. and an afternoon walking tour of the National Mall. Here, pilgrims encounter some of the most iconic symbols of American history, including the Lincoln Memorial and the Washington Monument. This introduction sets the tone for a journey that seamlessly weaves together national identity and spiritual reflection.

On the second day, participants explore the inner workings of American governance with a guided tour of the United States Capitol, followed by an afternoon visit to the Bible Museum. These experiences provide both historical insight and a deeper appreciation for the role of faith in shaping culture and society.

The pilgrimage takes a more contemplative turn on the third day with a visit to the Saint John Paul II National Shrine. Here, choirs have time for prayer and reflection while learning about the life and legacy of one of the Church’s most influential modern saints. Later, singers gather for rehearsal under Clark’s direction, preparing musically and spiritually for the liturgies ahead.

Day four offers a highlight for many participants: singing for Mass at the Franciscan Monastery of the Holy Land in America. Directed by Clark, this liturgy allows choirs to offer their gifts in a setting rich with sacred symbolism, followed by a guided tour of the monastery’s renowned replicas of Holy Land sites. The day concludes with a special performance, further showcasing the musical talents of the group.

The final day brings pilgrims to the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception, the largest Catholic church in North America. After attending Mass and touring this magnificent basilica, participants visit the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, a solemn and powerful experience that invites reflection on human dignity and history.

This choir pilgrimage is more than a trip—it is a sacred journey. By combining exceptional musical leadership, meaningful liturgical participation, and encounters with the nation’s history, it offers choirs a unique way to celebrate America’s 250th anniversary while deepening their faith and artistry.

For more information, contact Mark Haas: mark@catholicchoirtours.com

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