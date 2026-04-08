Buckfast Abbey Weighs In

Dom John Stéphan was a Benedictine monk of Buckfast Abbey in South Devon, England. On 4 February 1933, he published this interesting letter in THE TABLET. Have you seen the exterior of Buckfast Abbey? It’s beyond gorgeous. I doubt there’s a more arresting Abbey in the entire world. Dom Stéphan’s letter is concerning this momentous collection, which our organization obtained, scanned, and uploaded.

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