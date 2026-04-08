Corpus Christi Watershed

Pope Saint Paul VI (3 April 1969): “Although the text of the Roman Gradual—at least that which concerns the singing—has not been changed, the Entrance antiphons and Communions antiphons have been revised for Masses without singing.”

Views from the Choir Loft

Buckfast Abbey Weighs In

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Dom John Stéphan was a Benedictine monk of Buckfast Abbey in South Devon, England. On 4 February 1933, he published this interesting letter in THE TABLET. Have you seen the exterior of Buckfast Abbey? It’s beyond gorgeous. I doubt there’s a more arresting Abbey in the entire world. Dom Stéphan’s letter is concerning this momentous collection, which our organization obtained, scanned, and uploaded.

Opinions by blog authors do not necessarily represent the views of Corpus Christi Watershed.

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Corpus Christi Watershed is a 501(c)3 public charity dedicated to exploring and embodying as our calling the relationship of religion, culture, and the arts. This non-profit organization employs the creative media in service of theology, the Church, and Christian culture for the enrichment and enjoyment of the public.