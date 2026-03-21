Summer 2026 • “Gregorian Chant Course” at Aquinas College (Nashville, TN)

INGING THE HOURS is a five-day (July 15-19, 2026) residential sacred music workshop dedicated to the Church’s sung prayer. Rooted in the “Roman School” of Gregorian chant and enriched by Dominican-Gregorian tones, the course immerses participants in silence, chant, and prayer through the daily celebration of Lauds, Vespers, and the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass. Designed especially for singers and church musicians, the week combines theological formation with hands-on chant practice, forming participants to understand and embody the Divine Office as living tradition. Particular attention will be given to the forthcoming English edition of the Liturgy of the Hours, including the newly approved Abbey Psalms and Canticles, preparing musicians to receive and serve this new translation with confidence. The workshop culminates in solemn sung Vespers—the fruit of study, rehearsal, and contemplation.

Virtual Isn’t The Same • This formation is intentionally designed as a fully immersive residential experience. Overnight accommodations (four nights) are provided at the beautiful on-site Siena Hall Conference Center. Living, praying, learning, and sharing meals together creates a depth of formation that cannot be replicated in a commuter model. Many participants find that the informal conversations, shared silence, and unstructured time together are among the most formative aspects of the week.

Registration1 for this intensive residential workshop is $1,100 per participant. The fee includes the full workshop, all meals, and overnight accommodations. To secure a place in the course, please visit:

Summary • Five-day intensive residential and immersive chant course, July 15-19, at Aquinas College directed by Sister Rosemary Esseff, O.P., Director of Sacred Music at Saint Cecilia Motherhouse in Nashville.

1 If the cost of registration presents a financial hardship, partial scholarships may be available. Participants who complete registration and submit full payment by May 1 receive a discounted registration fee.

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