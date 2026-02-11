Gorgeous Image of Monks Singing!

HE CURRENT rite of the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass goes by many names: (a) MISSALE RECENS; (b) Novus Ordo Missae (c) Ordinary Form; (d) 1970 Missale Romanum; (e) the ‘Pauline’ Rite; (f) the post-conciliar Mass; and so forth. With the exception of TLM parishes, many Roman Catholic parishes contain a fair amount of elderly people. As a result, the choirmaster must be responsible for many funerals that take place at local parishes. If you works in the Ordinary Form, you will want to click here and scroll down to where it says: Funerals (“Missa in exséquiis”). When you click on the folder icon, you will discover many resources and musical scores which come in quite handy when it comes to Novus Ordo funerals.

Speaking of funerals, readers might enjoy a beautiful full color image I stumbled upon:

* PDF • Manuscript with Monks Singing

—Image from a ‘Book of Hours’ (15th century).

The image shows monks singing at a Requiem Mass, and comes from a 15th-century Book of Hours. More specifically, the image appears to depict the ‘absolution of the corpse’ which takes place immediately after a funeral Mass. If anyone can be even more specific, please contact me with details!

