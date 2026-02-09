Solfege Volleyball: A Children’s Choir Game

T A RECENT CHILDREN’S CHOIR REHEARSAL, I stumbled upon a game that turned out to be a favorite for our kids. Every week, after rehearsal, I try to end with a short game—something fun that helps the kids bond, laugh, and release a bit of their post-singing energy. We rehearse in the choir loft of our church, so after singing, we gather outside in front of the church for our weekly game. It’s become a little tradition that everyone looks forward to.

On this particular afternoon, however, I realized with a touch of panic that I hadn’t prepared a game. Forty children between the ages of eight and thirteen were spilling out of the church doors, full of energy, and I had nothing ready. Improvisation was my only option.

As we were gathering, I noticed a few of the children tossing a ball back and forth. And just like that, inspiration struck: Solfege Volleyball.

How to play • I called everyone into a large circle and explained the rules. We’d toss the ball across the circle to another choir member, and each time someone caught and passed it, the group would sing the next syllable of the solfege scale: “Do–Re–Mi–Fa–Sol–La–Ti–Do.” If the ball dropped, we’d have to start over again. (With forty energetic kids, this happened more often than not!)

The children loved it instantly. The game required focus, teamwork, and listening—all essential elements of choral singing—yet it felt like play. Before long, they were tossing the ball confidently and singing the scale smoothly in unison.

Level two • But then I decided to raise the difficulty—and the musicality. I divided the group into two smaller circles, each with its own ball. The first group began on “Do,” and as they reached “Mi,” I started the second group on “Do.” Suddenly, we had harmony. The two circles were singing a natural third apart, tossing their balls and laughing as they worked to keep the patterns going. The sound of two groups of young singers harmonizing while tossing balls in rhythm was both chaotic and beautiful.

What began as a spur-of-the-moment idea became one of the most joyful learning experiences we’ve had in choir. The children were internalizing the solfege scale, learning to listen across parts, and practicing harmonic coordination—all without realizing they were doing something educational.

For young singers, especially those just beginning to sing Gregorian chant, this kind of kinesthetic and aural exercise is invaluable. The solfege scale is the backbone of their musical foundation, and “Solfege Volleyball” gave them a playful way to reinforce it. The language of solfège truly improves the chant that we sing within the Mass. The following chant took three rehearsals to prepare:

* Mp3 Download • Live Rec. (“Lætétur cor quæréntium Dóminum”)

——Ave Maria Parish Children’s Choir • Mark Haas, conductor; Michael Olbash, organist.

So, from one music director to another: if you ever find yourself unprepared with a room full of lively children’s choir members, grab a ball and give Solfege Volleyball a try. You might discover, as I did, that sometimes the best teaching moments are the ones you never planned.

Opinions by blog authors do not necessarily represent the views of Corpus Christi Watershed.