Corpus Christi Watershed

Pope Saint Paul VI (3 April 1969): “Although the text of the Roman Gradual—at least that which concerns the singing—has not been changed, the Entrance antiphons and Communions antiphons have been revised for Masses without singing.”

Views from the Choir Loft

Alphabetizing Hymn Titles Inside Hymnals • “Does This Make Any Sense?”

·

OMETIMES PROTESTANTS unequivocally declare: “One must sing a hymn in its entirety or not at all. Hymns tell a story, and those who omit verses commit an unforgivable sin.” If one has studied hymnology only in a shallow or superficial way, such an argument might seem convincing. In reality, however, such an assertion is dashing, but supremely witless (as Monsignor Robert Skeris would say). That’s because many excellent hymns are only fragments borrowed from lengthy compositions. Indeed, the enormous length of certain hymns is beyond belief; e.g. THE HYMN OF SAINT CASIMIR. The legendary Father Adrian Knottesford Fortescue (d. 1923) reminded us more than a century ago:

“Many breviary hymns are really only fragments of very long compositions. It would become tiring to sing ten or twenty verses; nor does there seem any object in filling up pages with verses which we should never use.”

Apropos of that, the following video explains why some hymnals are arranged in alphabetical order:

Here’s the direct URL link.

Readers Please Weigh In Although the video is quite succinct, the arguments put forward strike me as incontrovertible. I’d be interested to know whether you agree. (By the way, I’m not just addressing readers; I’m also curious vis-à-vis what my fellow contributors think.)

Addendum One final thought, if I may. Many excellent hymns are actually paraphrases of psalms. Anyone with even the slightest acquaintance with the sacred liturgy knows it’s mainly composed of little bits and pieces (“snippets”) from the PSALTER. This is yet another argument against the Protestant condemnation of omitting verses.

Opinions by blog authors do not necessarily represent the views of Corpus Christi Watershed.

Filed Under: Articles

Subscribe

It greatly helps us if you subscribe to our mailing list!

* indicates required

Corpus Christi Watershed is a 501(c)3 public charity dedicated to exploring and embodying as our calling the relationship of religion, culture, and the arts. This non-profit organization employs the creative media in service of theology, the Church, and Christian culture for the enrichment and enjoyment of the public.