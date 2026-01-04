Corpus Christi Watershed

“Puer Natus in Béthlehem” • (Added Fifths)

REALLY ENJOY the medieval hymn, Puer Natus in Béthlehem (PDF). That version is conveniently on two pages, but there’s also a larger-print version requiring three pages.* It has great motion, great text, and has one of those refrains that feels like a sigh on the voice. During two of the Christmas Masses with a Schola—and the Solemnity of Mary, Mother of God on January 1st—I adopted Mr. Ostrowski’s idea that he mentioned in an earlier article with my own mixed Schola Cantorum. The men sang it and then, on even verses, the women sang it up a 5th up from the men in their low range.

Here’s that idea in action with my fully volunteer singers:

Here’s the direct URL link.

A Little Dash Of Something I find it to be a very effective way to “add a little something.” When I use the hymn with my women’s schola, they sing down the 5th from the melody on even verses—and that also works beautifully! When my parish youth schola sang it during their Christmas Eve Mass, they handled the melody on all odd verses, while adult cantors tackled the organum on even verses, but would join in on all the refrains … yet another way for it to work for various singers!

* The famous organist who studied at the LEMMENSINSTITUUT, Achille P. Bragers, created this accompaniment for pipe organ, but the pitch seems extraordinarily high—and not in a good way.

