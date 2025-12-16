Corpus Christi Watershed

Pope Saint Paul VI (3 April 1969): “Although the text of the Roman Gradual—at least that which concerns the singing—has not been changed, the Entrance antiphons and Communions antiphons have been revised for Masses without singing.”

“He never had a single day of conflict with anyone.”

Very Reverend Canon
Edgard De Laet

Titular Canon of the Metropolitan
Chapter of Saint Rumbold in Mechelen;
Professor at the LEMMENSINSTITUUT in Leuven;
Contributing composer: nóva órgani harmónia;
Born in Boom on 14 April 1910;
Ordained a priest on 15 June 1935;
Died in Mechelen on 9 August 1973;
strengthened by the Sacrament of the Sick.

*  PDF Download • Father Edgard De Laet

E WAS a richly gifted musician, an organ virtuoso who became a “summa cum laude” laureate of the Lemmens-Tinel Prize. But he was also simplicity personified, who loved his family and friends dearly. He never had a single day of conflict with anyone. His entire life was dedicated to serving the Lord in beautiful liturgical services. As a teacher, he guided his seminarians into the glory of Gregorian chant, and later, as a titular canon, the meticulous care he devoted to the choral prayer and the chapter Mass was truly an expression of his deep faith. His life was a harmonious melody, and the “In Paradisum” was its final chord. May the Lord grant him eternal rest!

“For your faithful, O Lord, life is
changed; it is not taken away.”
(from the PREFACE of the Requiem Mass)

