Very Reverend Canon

Edgard De Laet

Titular Canon of the Metropolitan

Chapter of Saint Rumbold in Mechelen;

Professor at the LEMMENSINSTITUUT in Leuven;

Contributing composer: nóva órgani harmónia;

Born in Boom on 14 April 1910;

Ordained a priest on 15 June 1935;

Died in Mechelen on 9 August 1973;

strengthened by the Sacrament of the Sick.

E WAS a richly gifted musician, an organ virtuoso who became a “summa cum laude” laureate of the Lemmens-Tinel Prize. But he was also simplicity personified, who loved his family and friends dearly. He never had a single day of conflict with anyone. His entire life was dedicated to serving the Lord in beautiful liturgical services. As a teacher, he guided his seminarians into the glory of Gregorian chant, and later, as a titular canon, the meticulous care he devoted to the choral prayer and the chapter Mass was truly an expression of his deep faith. His life was a harmonious melody, and the “In Paradisum” was its final chord. May the Lord grant him eternal rest!

“For your faithful, O Lord, life is

changed; it is not taken away.”

(from the PREFACE of the Requiem Mass)

