A Quote Worth Reading

A few weeks ago, one of our parishioners who is mother to 11 children wrote to me regarding the Brébeuf Hymnal (the pew hymnal for our Ordinary Form parish):

“I think the Brébeuf hymnal should
be in every parish because it is an
absolute treasure of Catholic artistry,
theology, and history. It both unites
us with centuries of Catholic tradition
and bridges that tradition to the present
by making the songs accessible and easy
to learn. Every week I feel like l’ve
been shown a new treasure, a song from
our rich Catholic heritage that I may
have never heard, but instantly love.
The theology of the songs is
inspirational and instructional.
Compared to the Protestant-inspired
hymn books I’ve experienced in the
past at multiple parishes, I feel
like this would go a long way in
helping categorize and form
parishioners in the true depth of
Catholic theology and spirituality.”

There’s no way I could run my choral program without it … and I’ve never heard congregational singing like I did on Christ the King Sunday.

