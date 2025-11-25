A Quote Worth Reading

A few weeks ago, one of our parishioners who is mother to 11 children wrote to me regarding the Brébeuf Hymnal (the pew hymnal for our Ordinary Form parish):

“I think the Brébeuf hymnal should

be in every parish because it is an

absolute treasure of Catholic artistry,

theology, and history. It both unites

us with centuries of Catholic tradition

and bridges that tradition to the present

by making the songs accessible and easy

to learn. Every week I feel like l’ve

been shown a new treasure, a song from

our rich Catholic heritage that I may

have never heard, but instantly love.

The theology of the songs is

inspirational and instructional.

Compared to the Protestant-inspired

hymn books I’ve experienced in the

past at multiple parishes, I feel

like this would go a long way in

helping categorize and form

parishioners in the true depth of

Catholic theology and spirituality.”

There’s no way I could run my choral program without it … and I’ve never heard congregational singing like I did on Christ the King Sunday.

