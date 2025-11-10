They did a terrible thing

I’m posting this text my husband wrote.

An English translation is below.

ACE UNA VEZ, tuvimos un perrito. Chiquito pero veloz, corría como un rayo. Le aviso al lector que este artículo y los que siguen contarán algo triste, y si usted es un amante de los animales, quizá quiera evitar leer este texto. El perro era un poco noble y lo queríamos mucho. Y solamente tenía dos problemas. Un problema era que sus dientes estaban chuecos. Y el otro problema era que le gustaba escaparse. El perro cuidaba la puerta; no para proteger, sino para huir. Sabía que íbamos a salir, y corría. Nos acostumbramos a cuidar la puerta cuando salíamos por la puerta de en frente.

Cuando el Segundo Concilio Vaticano abrió ventanas (y puertas), hombres como Adalberto María Franquesa (OSB) encontraron huecos para hacer cosas terribles.

Soy maestro de literatura y lenguajes, y proceso el mundo en cuentos, y lo que quiero compartir me recordó de ese perrito escapista.

Mi esposa ha escrito para este blog, y nunca me había pegado el deseo de compartir algo como esta mañana. Solamente quiero compartir un detalle hoy. El padre Franquesa hizo algo terrible y nos robó una herencia inestimable.

¿Qué hizo el padre Franquesa?

Él desapareció el canto introito de hoy.

El introito de hoy se llama, Terriblilis est locus iste, que se traduce a “Qué asombroso es este lugar”. O “Qué imponente o que reverente o que [awe-some].” Claro, también puede ser “Qué lugar tan terrible”, pero la connotación antigua de “terrible” es que fue algo asombroso como el encuentro con Dios. Muy apropiado para un lugar santo como la Iglesia. Pero más apropiado para la Dedicación de San Juan de Letrán.

Para el hombre del siglo xxi, “terrible” tiene una connotación negativa, pero Dom Dominic Johner la describe en 1934 como “una santa reverencia ensombrece al alma” o “una profunda reverencia que se apodera del hombre cuando se acerca Dios”.

El padre Franquesa desapareció este canto.

El cantó no se encuentra en las Misas de hoy.

Viéndolo hoy en la Forma Extraordinaria me recordó de todo lo que el resto de la Iglesia ha perdido y que a raíz de este único acto de Franquesa y su grupito. Escribo hoy para que podamos ser testigos del daño que fue hecho a nuestra Iglesia y música sagrada. Se debe saber.

Mi reacción ha sido tan fuerte porque en 2020 ayudé Andrea Leal a revisar su traducción de un artículo del Franquesa en la cual el padre Franquesa fanfarrona que ha “añadido otros dos formularios”, dos otras opciones, que desaparecerán este canto, y “que han sido del agrado de todos.”

Franquesa: “Han sido del agrado de todos.”

Quizá me perdonen el tono de este texto, ya que le arrebatado a mi esposa su página de blog. Y quizá el señor Ostrowski me pida que cambie o le baje el tono, pero cuando Andrea me enseñó lo que había dicho Franquesa, me quedé atónito. Escandalizado. ¿Porqué nadie sabe? Y cinco años después, ahora no puedo de callarlo aquí.

Y es necesario que todo músico, que todo feligrés sepa la historia de qué paso.

No fue culpa del Concilio Vaticano II en 1962 – 1965.

Fueron los hombres del grupo Consilium en 1964-1970. Fue Franquesa.

Si el Concilio Vaticano II abrió la ventana, fue Franquesa y el grupo Consilium quienes dejaron la puerta de Pandora firmemente abierta, por la cual perdimos un tesoro de música sagrada.

José Francisco Moreno

Cardinal Ranjith, 2009: Un debate frequente en el mundo eclesial desde 1970 es la pregunta: ¿qué tanto del Sacrosantum Concilium, la Constitución de la Sagrade Liturgia del Segundo Vaticano se refleja en la reforma liturgica pos-conciliar? Se pregunta desde 1970, el año en el cual el Consilium ad Exsequendam Constitutionem de Sacra Liturgia [el grupo que implemntó Sacrosanctum concilium] terminó su trabajo. Se ha debatido aún más en las últimas décadas. Y aunque existen algunos que arguyen que lo que hizo el grupo Consilium fue lo que quiso el gran documento, otros están totalmente en desacuerdo.

English translation.

Once upon a time, we had a little dog. Puny, but quick, it ran as quick as lightning. I wanted to give the reader a word of warning about this article and the ones that will follow. If you’re an animal lover, you might not want to read what ended up happening to our little dog.

Our dog was a little bit noble and we loved it so. It only had two problems. One was an excessive overbite. And the other was that it liked to escape. It would watch the door, but not to protect us. It was looking for the chance to bolt. When we’d get up to leave, it knew and it would run. We got used to keeping extra caution when we left the house from the front door.

When the Second Vatican Council opened windows (and doors), men like Adalberto María Franquesa, OSB found cracks to do terrible things.

I’m a literature and language teacher, so I understand the world in stories, and what I want to share reminded me of that little escape-artist dog.

My wife has written for this blog, and I never had the urgency to write to share something like today. I just want to say one thing here today: Father Franquesa did something terrible and robbed us of a priceless heritage.

What did Father Franquesa do?

He disappeared today’s introit chant.

The introit is called, Terribilis est locus iste, which translates to “How awe-some is this place.” Or “How imposing or how reverent or how stunning.” Of course, it can also mean “Terrible is the place,” but the ancient connotation of “terrible” was something more akin to awe in an encounter with God. Appropriate for a holy place like the Church. Most appropriate for the Dedication of St. John Lateran.

For twenty-first century man, “terrible” has a negative connotation, but Dom Dominic Johner described it in 1934 as “holy reverence which overshadows the soul” or a “deep reverence [that] grips man when God approaches.”

Father Franquesa disappeared this chant.

The chant doesn’t appear in today’s Masses.

Seeing it in today’s Extraordinary Form reminded me of what the rest of the Church is missing and how from this one act, we can witness the damage that was done to our Church and our sacred music. It must be known.

My reaction was quite severe because in 2020 I helped Andrea Leal revise her translation of an article by Father Franquesa in which he boasts and flaunts that he added “two other formulas”, two other options, that will end up disappearing this chant, and adds “much to the delight of everyone.”

Franquesa: “Much to the delight of everyone.”

Maybe you can forgive the tone of this text, now that I’ve stolen my wife’s blog page to post this. And maybe Mr. Ostrowski will ask me to change it or to tone it down, but when Andrea showed me what Father Franquesa had said, I was speechless. Shocked. How does no one know this? And today, five years later I can’t keep quiet about it any more.

It is important that all Church musicians, that all of the faithful know the history of what happened.

Because it wasn’t Vatican II’s fault in 1962-1965.

It was the men of the Conslium group in 1964 – 1970. It was Franquesa.

If the Second Vatican Council opened a window, it was Franquesa and the Consilium group that left the Pandora-door wide open, thorough which we lost an inestimable musical treasure.

José Francisco Moreno

Cardinal Ranjith, 2009: How much of the post–conciliar liturgical reform truly reflects Sacrosanctum Concilium, the Second Vatican Council’s Constitution on Sacred Liturgy, is a question that has often been debated in ecclesial circles ever since the Consilium ad Exsequendam Constitutionem de Sacra Liturgia [the commission to implement the Constitution on the Sacred Liturgy] finished its work in 1970. It has been debated with even greater intensity in the last couple of decades. And while some have argued that what was done by the Consilium was indeed in line with that great document, others have totally disagreed.

Opinions by blog authors do not necessarily represent the views of Corpus Christi Watershed.