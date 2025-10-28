A Practical Method of Projecting Solfege for Chant

HIS YEAR, our 40-voice children’s choir has taken on a bold new goal: to proclaim the Gregorian Propers within the Novus Ordo Mass. Specifically, our young choristers are singing both the Introit and the Communion Antiphon from the Graduale Romanum. We wanted to challenge our kids with the beauty and richness of the Church’s authentic treasury. Of course, such a challenge requires careful preparation. Children are capable of great musical achievement when given the right tools, and I wanted to give them one of the most time-tested tools of all: solfege. The familiar “Do-Re-Mi-Fa-So-La-Ti-Do” system not only trains the ear but also provides a concrete way for students to understand intervals, pitches, and the flow of chant melodies. Our adult choir already benefits from this approach—since their rehearsal room includes a projector screen, I can project the chant, enlarge it, and clearly label the solfege syllables on PowerPoint slides.

The children’s choir, however, for various logistical reasons, practices in the choir loft, and no projector or screen is readily available there. I quickly realized I needed another way to enlarge the chant so that I could add teaching annotations. After a bit of trial and error, I developed a method that has thus far proven effective.

* Mp3 Download • Live Rec. (“In voluntáte tua, Dómine”)

—“In voluntáte tua, Dómine” (Abr.) • Ave Maria Parish Children’s Choir • Mark Haas, conductor; Michael Olbash, organist

Here’s the step-by-step process:

1. Enlarge the Chant

I begin by opening the chant on my computer and expanding it so that the score can be split across two sheets of 11×17 paper (Ledger size). This makes the neumes large and clear enough for group learning.

2. Remove Excess Text

I crop out the text of the chant, leaving only the square notes. This keeps the children focused entirely on the melody while learning solfege.

3. Assemble the Poster

After printing, I tape the two sheets together. The result is a neat 11×34 poster of Gregorian chant—large enough to be read by all 40 children at once.

4. Add Solfege in Red

Using a red marker, I carefully label the solfege syllables above or below each note. To conserve space and maintain clarity, I use only capital letters. This gives the children a strong visual guide as they sing.

5. Mark Rhythmic Nuances in Green

To highlight rhythmic lengthenings—such as quilismas, episemas, salicuses, etc.—I use a green marker. This color contrast makes it easy for students to spot where they need to give extra emphasis or hold a note slightly longer.

Once complete, I place the poster on two sturdy music stands in the middle of the choir. The children now have a clear, colorful solfege reference as they rehearse new chants. As an additional bit of fun, the kids take turns holding the pointer. As we site-read a new chant, one of the singers uses a pointer to point to each pitch. This keeps them all engaged with reading and singing.

The results have been encouraging. The choristers are not only learning the Propers more quickly but are also internalizing the sound of solfege in relation to Gregorian modes. What began as a practical workaround has become a surprising tool in our program.

If you direct a choir—whether children or adults—this might be a simple method to try. With a little preparation, you may find your singers rising to new heights in their chant singing, proclaiming the liturgy with both beauty and confidence.

