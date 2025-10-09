Corpus Christi Watershed

Pope Saint Paul VI (3 April 1969): “Although the text of the Roman Gradual—at least that which concerns the singing—has not been changed, the Entrance antiphons and Communions antiphons have been revised for Masses without singing.”

Exclusive Interview • “Púeri Cantóres” President

N THE FEAST of Saint Denis, Bishop and Martyr (9 October 2025), I was pleased to interview Paul French about the impressive and inspiring growth of American Federation Pueri Cantores. With 32 federations comprising 70,000 young singers worldwide, Púeri Cantóres is the international student choral organization of the Roman Catholic Church, whose mission is to evangelize and catechize choristers through the medium of sacred music, aiding them in growing in their faith and rooting them ever deeper to the Catholic Church.

Paul French is choirmaster at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Chicago, which boasts one of the finest sacred music programs in the country. With a rich legacy of musical leadership including William Ferris and Adalbert Huguelet, their congregation has an opportunity to worship with music from the noble heritage of the Catholic Church, as well as joining in the singing of psalms, chants, acclamations, hymns, and songs. Mæstro French’s five (!) parish choirs enhance the sacred liturgy with a distinguished and varied repertoire of sacred music.

