“Fulfilled!” • Bride’s Musical Request

The CCW president received the

following message from a young

lady about to be married:

ELLO, MY NAME Sophie. My fiancé Javen and I are new parishioners at the church where you serve as choir director, Saint Mary’s in Muskegon. In just a few weeks, we’re getting married at the Church of the Resurrection in Lansing. I’ve sent sheet music (photo attached) from the beautiful hymnal we use at Saint Mary’s to the music director in Lansing for part of our wedding Mass, but he says he needs the accompaniment and that you might be the best person to ask. I’m wondering you would be able to send this info to me so I may relay it onto him? Again, he says that he doesn’t need the congregation part, but will need the accompaniment. Thank you for any help you could give us.

The SOPHIA INSTITUTE PRESS has generously

excerpted—as a wedding gift to Sophie—this

hymn from their accompaniment volumes :

* PDF Download • Hymn Number 465

—Excerpted from the ORGAN ACCOMPANIMENT volumes.

—All three (3) accompaniment volumes are sold by SOPHIA INSTITUTE PRESS.

To access this hymn’s media in the Brébeuf Portal, click here.

Opinions by blog authors do not necessarily represent the views of Corpus Christi Watershed.