Catholic College (2025) Sings Vespers in SATB

LDERLY PEOPLE often have difficulty with technology. Perhaps I’m getting older, because increasingly I feel frustrated by this “TikTok” world. For instance, somebody on social media sent me the following clip. It shows a Catholic college singing Vespers (using SATB falsobordone). Here’s where the matter gets frustrating: the clip contains no information about where the college is located; the name of the college; when this took place; and so forth. This happens all the time on social media. Random clips are posted without any “identifiers.”

In any event, the clip sounds magnificent. If anybody can identify the name of the college, please notify us. Thanks!

