Gregorian Chant Academy Free Workshop

HERE at Corpus Christi Watershed free resources on learning Gregorian Chant abound. We have a specific course on How to Read and Sing Gregorian Chant as well as a plethora of resources on singing the chant from the Ordinary of the Mass as well as the Propers and an admirable collection of chant Responsorial Psalms in English. There are many materials available, but still so many Catholics feel unequal to the task of singing chant.

For some it can be a lack of training manifesting in a crippling case of imposter syndrome. Some find the square notation an insuperable hurdle. Others lack the time and support to work their way through the resources available. These are the concerns specifically addressed in Christopher Jasper’s Free Workshop in Gregorian Chant.

The Gregorian Chant Academy is offering a Free Workshop as an introduction to their Gregorian Chant Master Course. The workshop consists of a roughly 40 minute video with a bunch of supporting links. No sign up required!

The polished quality of the video could be a good way to encourage new recruits. Mr Jasper’s confident and relaxed style helps reassure the viewer. His voice is easy to listen to and he encourages singing in whatever range is comfortable for the singer. This presentation is perfect for people who express appreciation for the chant you sing at Mass but finish off with the despairing “I could never do that!”

