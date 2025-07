Flor Peeters created this “weird” organ accompaniment for the Requiem Mass SANCTUS. What do you think of the dissonance on the chord I colored with pink? Remember, it’s an F-natural.

Peeters also included tons of open chords in this particular accompaniment—but few common tones. Perhaps he was trying to go for a Requiem “affect.” Or perhaps he was just in a weird mood. A beautiful hymn by Flor Peeters is featured in the Brébeuf Catholic Hymnal: KEMPEN.

