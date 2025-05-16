Corpus Christi Watershed

Jesus said to them: “I have come into this world so that a sentence may fall upon it, that those who are blind should see, and those who see should become blind. If you were blind, you would not be guilty. It is because you protest, ‘We can see clearly,’ that you cannot be rid of your guilt.”

“Lindisfarne Gospels” • Created circa 705 A.D.

F YOU CLICK on this amazing link, you can view (in high resolution) a copy of the (Latin Vulgate) Gospel created circa 705AD. That’s right: 1,300 years ago! An “Old English” translation of the Gospels was made 200+ years later, perhaps during the 10th century. In other words, the funny-looking ‘handwriting’ you see underneath each line in Latin is a word-for-word gloss of the Latin Vulgate text. This is the oldest extant translation of the Gospels into the English language.

A screenshot from a random page:

