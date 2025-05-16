“Lindisfarne Gospels” • Created circa 705 A.D.

F YOU CLICK on this amazing link, you can view (in high resolution) a copy of the (Latin Vulgate) Gospel created circa 705AD. That’s right: 1,300 years ago! An “Old English” translation of the Gospels was made 200+ years later, perhaps during the 10th century. In other words, the funny-looking ‘handwriting’ you see underneath each line in Latin is a word-for-word gloss of the Latin Vulgate text. This is the oldest extant translation of the Gospels into the English language.
A screenshot from a random page: