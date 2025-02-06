PDF Download • “Communion Refrain” (Polyphony) for Three Voices — with Psalm 117

ULTON J. SHEEN often admonished his audience: “Don’t waste suffering.” In one of his talks he suggested—if memory serves—that sufferings not offered to the Lord constitute this world’s greatest tragedy. This applies in a special way to the conscientious choirmaster. You will face opposition. It’s crucial to offer each day to JESUS CHRIST as your first act each morning. Never turn on your phone until you’ve offered your day to our Redeemer! Offer up your sufferings, your joys, and even mundane “dumb” things like brushing your teeth. In a moment, I’ll explain why I mention this.

Stellar Psalm Setting • First, I’d like to share a terrific setting of PSALM 117. The entire setting is for three voices (except for one ‘divisi’ on the final system). Like many psalms, it could be used in various situations—but seems especially fitting for Holy Communion:

* PDF Download • PSALM 117 for Three Voices

—With a polyphonic refrain based on a work by Father Guerrero (d. 1599).

F ree rehearsal videos for each individual voice await you at ree rehearsal videos forawait you at #27466

(1 of 3) Expect Opposition • Conscientious choirmasters are in a rather funny position. Because we’re artists, we want to please. Deep down in our heart, we want our music to please everyone. Artists crave “approval” or “admiration” or “approbation”—and this is only natural. But the reality is, certain people will never be pleased. There will always be a certain percentage who prefer Britney Spears to Sebastian Bach.1

(2 of 3) Expect Opposition • The conscientious choirmaster must learn to expect nasty notes left on the organ bench signed by “anonymous.” You must learn to expect countless potshots and slander from others in your field (who are often jealous and deeply unhappy). Indeed, if you don’t face such opposition you haven’t yet “arrived.” Put such colleagues in the same category as pornography and dirty magazines—never think about them. Renew your good resolution and continue serving the Lord.

The same is true of a faithful priest; he must expect opposition. Suppose somebody comes to him and says: “Father, I think the Catholic Church ought to have female priests.” A bad priest—who craves human respect and approval—will say: “You’re right; I agree with you.” But a faithful priest preaches the truth in season & out of season (II Timothy 4:2). I realize this is “easier said than done,” especially for those who possess an artistic temperament.

(3 of 3) Expect Opposition • Father Isaac Jogues and his companions suffered unspeakable torture at the hands of the Iroquois for many weeks. The suffering they underwent was so dreadful, so atrocious, and so horrendous I’m not comfortable describing it. Moreover, when the day’s tortures were over, they were not even permitted to sleep. Their hands and feet were bound to the earth by means of stakes and all night long the Iroquois children would place burning coals on their bodies (!) laughing with glee when they weren’t able to shake them off.

Father Isaac Jogues and his companions considered such brutal and unspeakable treatment as part of their vocation. Indeed, Saint René Goupil and William Couture had an opportunity to escape but chose (!) to stay with the captured Hurons. They knew exactly what was in store for them—yet they chose to stay. How foolish we are if we fail to invoke the intercession of these saints every single day.

Conclusion • Next time you suffer calumny at the hands of a colleague or a parishioner—especially one whom you helped or showed kindness towards—try to remember Father Jogues and his companions, whom Dr. Scott Hahn calls “our older brothers and sisters in the Faith.”

1 For the record, that doesn’t mean such people are incapable of artistic development. In other words, someday they may realize Bach’s music has much greater “depth” than music by Britney Spears.

