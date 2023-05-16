Revealed! • Kevin Allen’s Setting of the “Confíteor Deo Omnipoténti” (SATB) for Compline

EVIN ALLEN. So many musicians would not be able to run their choral programs without his compositions. During last year’s Sacred Music Symposium, our organization was chosen to premiere his new collection for three voices: Stowe Missal Eucharistic Motets. Many consider his Motecta Trium Vocum to be peerless in the genre of equal voice choral music (“AD AEQUALES”). His Matri Divinæ Gratiæ—a collection for Soprano, Alto, and Bass—is essential for any choirmaster who directs volunteers. At Symposium 2023, we will be singing from Maestro Allen’s Cantiones Sacrae Simplices, a collection often selected by the Sistine Chapel Choir (Vatican City).

“Confíteor Déo Omnipoténti” • At this year’s Symposium, we will sing COMPLINE each night. That’s a change. At all previous symposia, we have sung VESPERS. Normally at Compline, the Confíteor is sung on a single note. Frankly, that method usually sounds poor. Our organization, therefore, commissioned from Kevin Allen a special setting of the Confíteor which will be sung each night during COMPLINE. I find this melody hauntingly gorgeous. See if you agree:

Rehearsal videos for each individual voice await you at #40505.

Clarification • Readers of our blog recently took part in a survey. We received many excellent answers, for which we are grateful. However, I have been asked to make a clarification. The people who took the survey were supposed to search the Brébeuf Portal for the hymn tune “MELCOMBE.” Then they were asked to comment about the strategy of shared melodies. Several people gave answers we did not expect. They said: “Using all the shared melodies each week will lead to boredom on the part of the congregation.” However, that answer misses the point completely. Nobody is saying that 100% of the “shared melody” hymns must be used. The idea is, they are available when you need them! For instance, the feast of the ASCENSION is coming up in a few days. If your choir already knows a “shared melody” in SATB, the Brébeuf hymnal gives you options! Or, consider the choirmaster who plays more than five Masses each weekend. Not all the Masses will have a choir, so these “shared melodies” will be invaluable for some (not all) of the Masses.

