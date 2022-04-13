Kevin Allen’s “Dómine Convértere” Sung At Saint Peter’s Basilica (Vatican City)

REATEST. Usually, it’s unwise to use the word “greatest.” If I call someone the greatest violinist in the world, I make a fool of myself. If I call someone the greatest preacher in the world, I come across as dimwitted. Nevertheless, I believe Kevin Allen to be the greatest living composer of Catholic choral music. I would struggle mightily as a choir director without his oeuvre. Choirs just love to sing his music!

Saint Peter’s Basilica: The music of Kevin Allen was recently featured in Vatican City. Specifically, Mr. Allen’s Dómine Convértere was sung during a “penitential liturgy” with Pope Francis at Saint Peter’s Basilica (25 March 2022). This piece comes from a collection called “Cantiones Sacrae Simplices,” which was commissioned by Corpus Christi Watershed. You can learn more at EMPORIUM KEVIN ALLEN.

Fabulous Opportunity: You can meet this marvelous composer if you attend Sacred Music Symposium 2022. That’s because Kevin Allen is a presenter this year. Here’s a live recording of my parish choir—which is made up completely of volunteer singers—singing Kevin Allen’s Si ambulávero at Mass:

An Essential Collection: That piece—Si ambulávero—is from a collection of pieces called “Matri Divinae Gratiae.” Every choirmaster should obtain this collection as quickly as possible. I could not live without this collection; my choristers just love it. Learn more at EMPORIUM KEVIN ALLEN.

