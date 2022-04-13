Corpus Christi Watershed

“What earlier generations held as sacred, remains sacred and great for us too…” Pope Benedict XVI (7 July 2007)

Views from the Choir Loft

Kevin Allen’s “Dómine Convértere” Sung At Saint Peter’s Basilica (Vatican City)

·

REATEST. Usually, it’s unwise to use the word “greatest.” If I call someone the greatest violinist in the world, I make a fool of myself. If I call someone the greatest preacher in the world, I come across as dimwitted. Nevertheless, I believe Kevin Allen to be the greatest living composer of Catholic choral music. I would struggle mightily as a choir director without his oeuvre. Choirs just love to sing his music!

Saint Peter’s Basilica: The music of Kevin Allen was recently featured in Vatican City. Specifically, Mr. Allen’s Dómine Convértere was sung during a “penitential liturgy” with Pope Francis at Saint Peter’s Basilica (25 March 2022). This piece comes from a collection called “Cantiones Sacrae Simplices,” which was commissioned by Corpus Christi Watershed. You can learn more at EMPORIUM KEVIN ALLEN.

Fabulous Opportunity: You can meet this marvelous composer if you attend Sacred Music Symposium 2022. That’s because Kevin Allen is a presenter this year. Here’s a live recording of my parish choir—which is made up completely of volunteer singers—singing Kevin Allen’s Si ambulávero at Mass:

An Essential Collection: That piece—Si ambulávero—is from a collection of pieces called “Matri Divinae Gratiae.” Every choirmaster should obtain this collection as quickly as possible. I could not live without this collection; my choristers just love it. Learn more at EMPORIUM KEVIN ALLEN.

Opinions by blog authors do not necessarily represent the views of Corpus Christi Watershed.

Subscribe to the CCW Mailing List

Corpus Christi Watershed is a 501(c)3 public charity dedicated to exploring and embodying as our calling the relationship of religion, culture, and the arts. This non-profit organization employs the creative media in service of theology, the Church, and Christian culture for the enrichment and enjoyment of the public.