“Revealed At Last!” • Symposium Repertoire Page

HE RESPONSE to Sacred Music Symposium 2022 has exceeded anything its creators could have imagined. We have accepted wonderful musicians from across the globe; and we could not be more thrilled. There are still a few spots left. Although we technically reached capacity a few weeks ago (and sadly had to reject some applications) a few adjustments have been made. These adjustments mean we can squeeze in a few more singers, depending upon which vocal part you can sing. The daily schedule for 2022 will be released soon.

All the information is posted here: CCWATERSHED.ORG/SYMPOSIUM

Don’t miss this chance.

Please Note: The bulk of the Gregorian Chant happens at Solemn Vespers each night. Additionally, metrical hymns (English + Latin) will be sung before and after Vespers each night.

Magnificat • Mode 7 by Father Guerrero + others

M 79075 • PDF score

M EQUAL VOICES : YouTube • Mp3 Labeled

M SOPRANO : YouTube • Mp3 Labeled

M ALTO : YouTube • Mp3 Labeled

M QUINTUS : YouTube • Mp3 Labeled

M TENOR : YouTube • Mp3 Labeled

M BASS : YouTube • Mp3 Labeled

Lead, Kindly Light • Kevin Allen

M This score is under © copyright.

M Participants will be sent a copy via email.

M EQUAL VOICES : Mp3 Labeled

M SOPRANO 1 : Mp3 Labeled

M SOPRANO 2 : Mp3 Labeled

M ALTO 1 : Mp3 Labeled

M ALTO 2 : Mp3 Labeled

M TENOR 1 : Mp3 Labeled

M TENOR 2 : Mp3 Labeled

M BASS 1 : Mp3 Labeled

M BASS 2 : Mp3 Labeled

Men sing Verse 1; Ladies sing Verse 2; Tutti for Verse 3.

Feast of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus:

M First Mass of a newly-ordained FSSP priest

M 24 June 2022 • Call time for choir: 6:30pm

In 1856, the feast of the Sacred Heart was prescribed for the universal Church. Later on, Pope Pius XI gave it an octave and raised it to the same rank as the feasts of Christmas and Ascension. It was assigned a new Mass formula and Office by a decree of 29 January 1929. The present Mass formula has various points in common with the Mass Miserébitur hitherto prescribed for the universal Church and the Mass Egredímini permitted to some localities.

Introit • Plainsong, Mode V (Cogitationes Cordis Ejus)

M Score Video Mp3 Organist

The melody is a combination of various parts of several Introits. The melody over “Cogitatiónes Cordis ejus” shows some similarity to that over “Dómine refúgium factus es nobis” at the beginning of the Introit for Tuesday after the First Sunday of Lent. The fact that both excerpts end with the same word may have brought about this association. The following “et generatiónem” repeats in abbreviated form the melody over “convéntum fácite” in the Introit “Lætáre” of the fourth Sunday of Lent. The entire second phrase “et éruat” is the same as the third phrase of the Introit “Lætáre.”

Kyrie • Missa de beata Virgine (Kevin Allen)

M This score is under © copyright.

M Participants will be sent a copy via email.

M …… rehearsal videos forthcoming

M ……ends on an E-Major Chord

Gloria • Missa Iste Sanctus (Father Guerrero)

M 5612 • PDF score

M EQUAL VOICES : YouTube • Mp3 Audio

M SOPRANO : YouTube • Audio

M ALTO : YouTube • Audio

M TENOR : YouTube • Audio

M BASS : YouTube • Audio

Gregorian Gradual • Mode 1 (Dulcis Et Rectus Dominus)

M 54041 • PDF score

The melody over “et rectus Dóminus” might be derived from the Gradual “Concupívit Rex” of the Mass Vultum Tuum (the second for a Virgin not a Martyr). The florid neums over “et” are found over the significant “rex” in the latter Mass. It is more probable, however, that today’s melody is to be sought in the Gradual of the twenty-second Sunday after Pentecost. At any rate, the beginning over “Dulcis” (ecce) and the entire melody from “delinquéntibus” to the end is taken from that Gradual.

Gregorian Alleluia • Mode 3 (Tollite Jugum Meum)

M 54035 • PDF score

The melody upon which this ALLELUIA (Tollite Jugum Meum) was modeled is not known.

Credo • Father Guerrero (Missa Beata Mater) + Credo 7 (Plainsong)

M 62964 • PDF Score

M EQUAL VOICES : YouTube

M SOPRANO : YouTube

M ALTO : YouTube

M TENOR : YouTube

M BASS : YouTube

Credo • Second Extension

M 54004 • PDF Score

M The following polyphonic “extension” will also be sung.

M The rehearsal videos are forthcoming.

M For the time being use the following.

M (Notice the melodies are the same, but the lyrics are different.)

M EQUAL VOICES : YouTube • Mp3 Audio

M SOPRANO : YouTube • Audio

M ALTO : YouTube • Audio

M TENOR : YouTube • Audio

M BASS : YouTube • Audio

Credo • Third Extension

M 53998 • PDF Score

M Although technically in a different “style,”

M this NOH Falsobordone will be sung

M to show choirmasters what can be done

M with the CREDO—in other words,

M to provide options, ideas, and inspiration.

Gregorian Offertory • Mode 8 (“Improperium exspectavit…inveni ”)

M Score Video Mp3 Organist

M Sacred Heart Offertory compared (chart) with Palm Sunday Offertory.

Offertory Motet • “O Salutaris Hostia” by Monsignor Jules Van Nuffel

M 54260 • PDF score

M …… rehearsal videos forthcoming

M Audio Sample

Sanctus • Cappella Sistina MS 17 “Missa Mille Regretz” (Father Morales)

M 79396 • PDF score

M EQUAL VOICES : YouTube • Mp3 Labeled

M SOPRANO : YouTube • Mp3 Labeled

M 1st ALTO : YouTube • Mp3 Labeled

M 2nd ALTO : YouTube • Mp3 Labeled

M 1st TENOR : YouTube • Mp3 Labeled

M 2nd TENOR : YouTube • Mp3 Labeled

M BASS : YouTube • Mp3 Labeled

Hosanna • Cappella Sistina MS 17 “Missa Mille Regretz” (Father Morales)

M 79467 • PDF score

M EQUAL VOICES : YouTube • Mp3 Labeled

M SOPRANO : YouTube • Mp3 Labeled

M 1st ALTO : YouTube • Mp3 Labeled

M 2nd ALTO : YouTube • Mp3 Labeled

M 1st TENOR : YouTube • Mp3 Labeled

M 2nd TENOR : YouTube • Mp3 Labeled

M BASS : YouTube • Mp3 Labeled

Benedictus • Cappella Sistina MS 17 “Missa Mille Regretz” (Father Morales)

M 79391 • PDF score

M EQUAL VOICES : YouTube • Mp3 Labeled

M SOPRANO : YouTube • Mp3 Labeled

M TENOR : YouTube • Mp3 Labeled

M BASS : YouTube • Mp3 Labeled

Agnus Dei • Missa Christus Latens Horticulus (William Fritz)

M 54021 • PDF score

M Equal Voices | SOPR • ALTO • TENR • BASS

Gregorian Communion • Mode 7 (Unus Militum Lancea)

M Score Video Mp3 Organist

Communion Motet • “Stowe Missal Eucharistic Motets” (SAB)

M ……currently being composed by Kevin Allen for the Symposium

Opinions by blog authors do not necessarily represent the views of Corpus Christi Watershed.