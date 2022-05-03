Corpus Christi Watershed

“Revealed At Last!” • Symposium Repertoire Page

HE RESPONSE to Sacred Music Symposium 2022 has exceeded anything its creators could have imagined. We have accepted wonderful musicians from across the globe; and we could not be more thrilled. There are still a few spots left. Although we technically reached capacity a few weeks ago (and sadly had to reject some applications) a few adjustments have been made. These adjustments mean we can squeeze in a few more singers, depending upon which vocal part you can sing. The daily schedule for 2022 will be released soon.

All the information is posted here: CCWATERSHED.ORG/SYMPOSIUM

Don’t miss this chance.

Please Note:The bulk of the Gregorian Chant happens at Solemn Vespers each night. Additionally, metrical hymns (English + Latin) will be sung before and after Vespers each night.

Magnificat • Mode 7 by Father Guerrero + others
M79075 • PDF score
MEQUAL VOICES : YouTube   •   Mp3 Labeled
MSOPRANO : YouTube   •   Mp3 Labeled
MALTO : YouTube   •   Mp3 Labeled
MQUINTUS : YouTube   •   Mp3 Labeled
MTENOR : YouTube   •   Mp3 Labeled
MBASS : YouTube   •   Mp3 Labeled

Lead, Kindly Light • Kevin Allen
MThis score is under © copyright.
MParticipants will be sent a copy via email.
MEQUAL VOICES : Mp3 Labeled
MSOPRANO 1 : Mp3 Labeled
MSOPRANO 2 : Mp3 Labeled
MALTO 1 : Mp3 Labeled
MALTO 2 : Mp3 Labeled
MTENOR 1 : Mp3 Labeled
MTENOR 2 : Mp3 Labeled
MBASS 1 : Mp3 Labeled
MBASS 2 : Mp3 Labeled
Men sing Verse 1; Ladies sing Verse 2; Tutti for Verse 3.

Feast of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus:
M First Mass of a newly-ordained FSSP priest
M 24 June 2022 • Call time for choir: 6:30pm
In 1856, the feast of the Sacred Heart was prescribed for the universal Church. Later on, Pope Pius XI gave it an octave and raised it to the same rank as the feasts of Christmas and Ascension. It was assigned a new Mass formula and Office by a decree of 29 January 1929. The present Mass formula has various points in common with the Mass Miserébitur hitherto prescribed for the universal Church and the Mass Egredímini permitted to some localities.

Introit • Plainsong, Mode V (Cogitationes Cordis Ejus)
MScoreVideoMp3Organist
The melody is a combination of various parts of several Introits. The melody over “Cogitatiónes Cordis ejus” shows some similarity to that over “Dómine refúgium factus es nobis” at the beginning of the Introit for Tuesday after the First Sunday of Lent. The fact that both excerpts end with the same word may have brought about this association. The following “et generatiónem” repeats in abbreviated form the melody over “convéntum fácite” in the Introit “Lætáre” of the fourth Sunday of Lent. The entire second phrase “et éruat” is the same as the third phrase of the Introit “Lætáre.”

KyrieMissa de beata Virgine (Kevin Allen)
MThis score is under © copyright.
MParticipants will be sent a copy via email.
M…… rehearsal videos forthcoming
M……ends on an E-Major Chord

Gloria • Missa Iste Sanctus (Father Guerrero)
M5612 • PDF score
MEQUAL VOICES : YouTube   •   Mp3 Audio
MSOPRANO : YouTube   •   Audio
MALTO : YouTube   •   Audio
MTENOR : YouTube   •   Audio
MBASS : YouTube   •   Audio

Gregorian Gradual • Mode 1 (Dulcis Et Rectus Dominus)
M54041 • PDF score
The melody over “et rectus Dóminus” might be derived from the Gradual “Concupívit Rex” of the Mass Vultum Tuum (the second for a Virgin not a Martyr). The florid neums over “et” are found over the significant “rex” in the latter Mass. It is more probable, however, that today’s melody is to be sought in the Gradual of the twenty-second Sunday after Pentecost. At any rate, the beginning over “Dulcis” (ecce) and the entire melody from “delinquéntibus” to the end is taken from that Gradual.

Gregorian Alleluia • Mode 3 (Tollite Jugum Meum)
M54035 • PDF score
The melody upon which this ALLELUIA (Tollite Jugum Meum) was modeled is not known.

Credo • Father Guerrero (Missa Beata Mater) + Credo 7 (Plainsong)
M62964 • PDF Score
MEQUAL VOICES : YouTube
MSOPRANO : YouTube
MALTO : YouTube
MTENOR : YouTube
MBASS : YouTube

Credo • Second Extension
M54004 • PDF Score
MThe following polyphonic “extension” will also be sung.
MThe rehearsal videos are forthcoming.
MFor the time being use the following.
M(Notice the melodies are the same, but the lyrics are different.)
MEQUAL VOICES : YouTube   •   Mp3 Audio
MSOPRANO : YouTube   •   Audio
MALTO : YouTube   •   Audio
MTENOR : YouTube   •   Audio
MBASS : YouTube   •   Audio

Credo • Third Extension
M53998 • PDF Score
MAlthough technically in a different “style,”
Mthis NOH Falsobordone will be sung
Mto show choirmasters what can be done
Mwith the CREDO—in other words,
Mto provide options, ideas, and inspiration.

Gregorian Offertory • Mode 8 (“Improperium exspectavit…inveni ”)
MScoreVideoMp3Organist
MSacred Heart Offertory compared (chart) with Palm Sunday Offertory.

Offertory Motet • “O Salutaris Hostia” by Monsignor Jules Van Nuffel
M54260 • PDF score
M…… rehearsal videos forthcoming
MAudio Sample

SanctusCappella Sistina MS 17 “Missa Mille Regretz” (Father Morales)
M79396 • PDF score
MEQUAL VOICES : YouTube   •   Mp3 Labeled
MSOPRANO : YouTube   •   Mp3 Labeled
M1st ALTO : YouTube   •   Mp3 Labeled
M2nd ALTO : YouTube   •   Mp3 Labeled
M1st TENOR : YouTube   •   Mp3 Labeled
M2nd TENOR : YouTube   •   Mp3 Labeled
MBASS : YouTube   •   Mp3 Labeled

HosannaCappella Sistina MS 17 “Missa Mille Regretz” (Father Morales)
M79467 • PDF score
MEQUAL VOICES : YouTube   •   Mp3 Labeled
MSOPRANO : YouTube   •   Mp3 Labeled
M1st ALTO : YouTube   •   Mp3 Labeled
M2nd ALTO : YouTube   •   Mp3 Labeled
M1st TENOR : YouTube   •   Mp3 Labeled
M2nd TENOR : YouTube   •   Mp3 Labeled
MBASS : YouTube   •   Mp3 Labeled

BenedictusCappella Sistina MS 17 “Missa Mille Regretz” (Father Morales)
M79391 • PDF score
MEQUAL VOICES : YouTube   •   Mp3 Labeled
MSOPRANO : YouTube   •   Mp3 Labeled
MTENOR : YouTube   •   Mp3 Labeled
MBASS : YouTube   •   Mp3 Labeled

Agnus DeiMissa Christus Latens Horticulus (William Fritz)
M54021PDF score
MEqual Voices   |   SOPRALTOTENRBASS

Gregorian Communion • Mode 7 (Unus Militum Lancea)
MScoreVideoMp3Organist

Communion Motet • “Stowe Missal Eucharistic Motets” (SAB)
M ……currently being composed by Kevin Allen for the Symposium

